Eagles snap counts: Jordan Davis sees uptick vs. Cardinals

Eagles snap counts: Davis sees uptick vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jordan Davis started his third straight game on Sunday and then played the most snaps of his young career in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Davis played 29 of 69 defensive snaps (42%) on Sunday. Both were career highs five weeks in.

Week 1: 22 snaps (32%)

Week 2: 21 snaps (34%)

Week 3: 24 snaps (31%)

Week 4: 17 snaps (36%)

Week 5: 29 snaps (42%)

Based on his usage at Georgia, we’ll be monitoring Davis’s snaps all season. The big nose tackle has worked hard on his conditioning since the Eagles took him in the first round. Davis is obviously going to be a rotational player because the Eagles rotate their defensive linemen … but we might see his snaps grow a tad more as the season goes on.

Davis had three solo tackles on Sunday, including one that stopped RB Eno Benjamin for no gain.

Other defensive notes

• Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Josiah Scott played all 69 defensive snaps. Epps is now 323/323 on the season.

• T.J. Edwards played 66 of 69 snaps. The only three snaps he missed came in the Eagles’ dime package, when he was replaced by K’Von Wallace. We’ve seen that from the Eagles in recent weeks. Kyzir White played 39 of 69 snaps.

• The DL rotation: Haason Reddick (48), Fletcher Cox (48), Javon Hargrave (46), Josh Sweat (46), Brandon Graham (33), Jordan Davis (29), Marlon Tuipulotu (22), Milton Williams (22), Tarron Jackson (12).

Offensive notes

• The Eagles used plenty of 12 and 13 personnel (2 and 3 tight ends) so A.J. Brown played just 52 of 73 offensive snaps (74%). That’s too low for such a big weapon. Brown was held to 3 catches for 32 yards all on the first drive of the game.

• DeVonta Smith is the receiver who stays on the field in the 12 and 13 personnel packages. He played 72 of 73 snaps. The Eagles probably feel like he’s a better blocker than Brown. Quez Watkins played 43 snaps and Zach Pascal 13.

• Jalen Hurts, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Driscoll and Lane Johnson played all 73 snaps. Jason Kelce left with an ankle injury but returned after missing just three snaps. Landon Dickerson played 26 of 73. The Eagles at one point had a line with Driscoll at LT, Sua Opeta at LG and Cam Jurgens at C.

• Dallas Goedert led the TEs with 70 snaps, followed by Jack Stoll (30) and Grant Calcaterra (10).

• Miles sanders led the running backs with 54 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell’s 16 and Trey Sermon’s 3. Boston Scott (rib) missed his second straight game.

