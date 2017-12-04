Eagles snap counts: Jay Ajayi leads way for RBs vs. Seahawks

For the first time since joining the Eagles at the trade deadline, Jay Ajayi had more snaps than the Birds' other running backs.

In Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks, Ajayi played 31 snaps (41 percent), while Corey Clement got 28 snaps, LeGarrette Blount got 14 and Kenjon Barner got two.

Ajayi carried the ball nine times for 35 yards (3.9), Blount carried it eight times for 26 yards (3.3) and Corey Clement carried it three times for seven yards (2.3). The Eagles got behind in this game and they were finding more success through the air, so the rushing numbers were down.

Ajayi didn't have a great game, but seeing his snap count increase isn't surprising. It's just surprising it took this long. Last week against the Bears he had 22 snaps, which was his previous high with the Birds.

Barner was on the field just twice on offense, but was out there on that key 4th-and-3 passing play late in the third quarter. The Eagles would have had an easy first down, but Barner stumbled and couldn't get to the ball. The Eagles haven't been afraid to use any of their running backs in any given situation.

The Eagles entire offensive line and Carson Wentz played all 75 snaps. Zach Ertz played 45 snaps before leaving with a presumed concussion.

On defense, Najee Goode got 18 snaps (29 percent) without Joe Walker (neck). The Eagles opened in their nickel package, so Goode technically wasn't a starter. Dannell Ellerbe, active for his first time as an Eagle, played just one defensive snap and it came in the first quarter.

Brandon Graham played 47 snaps to lead the defensive ends. Vinny Curry played 35, while Derek Barnett and Chris Long chipped in 26 apiece.

Nigel Bradham and Malcolm Jenkins didn't leave the field, playing all 62 defensive snaps.

Here's a full look:

Offense

Lane Johnson - 75 snaps (100 percent)

Brandon Brooks - 75 (100)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - 75 (100)

Stefen Wisniewski - 75 (100)

Jason Kelce - 75 (100)

Carson Wentz - 75 (100)

Alshon Jeffery - 70 (93)

Nelson Agholor - 66 (88)

Torrey Smith - 58 (77)

Zach Ertz - 45 (60)

Jay Ajayi - 31 (41)

Corey Clement - 28 (37)

Brent Celek - 23 (31)

Trey Burton - 21 (28)

Mack Hollins - 17 (23)

LeGarrette Blount - 14 (19)

Kenjon Barner - 2 (3)



































Defense

Nigel Bradham - 62 snaps (100 percent)

Malcolm Jenkins - 62 (100)

Jalen Mills - 60 (97)

Rodney McLeod - 60 (97)

Ronald Darby - 56 (90)

Mychal Kendricks - 53 (85)

Fletcher Cox - 51 (82)

Brandon Graham - 47 (76)

Vinny Curry - 35 (56)

Patrick Robinson - 32 (52)

Tim Jernigan - 31 (50)

Derek Barnett - 26 (42)

Chris Long - 26 (42)

Corey Graham - 23 (37)

Beau Allen - 23 (37)

Najee Goode - 18 (29)

Destiny Vaeao - 13 (21)

Kamu Grugier-Hill - 2 (3)

Rasul Douglas - 1 (2)

Dannell Ellerbe 1 (2)







































