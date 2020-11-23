Eagles snap counts: Jason Kelce is tough but OL a mess

Eagles snap counts: Kelce is tough but OL a mess originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jason Kelce was forced out of Sunday’s game with an elbow injury that looked pretty serious.

He missed just four snaps.

And those were the first four snaps he’s missed since the 2018 season. As we get closer to the stretch run of this miserable season, we’ll be keeping an eye on which players still give it their all. There’s no question Kelce will be one of them.

“I do not know the exact injury,” Miles Sanders said. “I just know that is a tough son of a gun. Probably the toughest player on our team and plays through whatever.”

The Eagles on Sunday used their ninth different offensive line in 10 games and during the 22-17 loss they had to shuffle several times. Luke Juriga came in for Kelce, Jason Peters came out early, Lane Johnson left with a shoulder injury, Matt Pryor started at right guard and played some at right tackle.

The Eagles dressed nine offensive linemen and all nine got on the field on offense! It was kind of a mess.

The only constant on Sunday was that Isaac Seumalo returned and played all 68 snaps at left guard.

Isaac Seumalo: 68 snaps (100%)

Matt Pryor: 68 snaps (100%)

Jason Kelce: 64 snaps (94%)

Jason Peters: 47 snaps (69%)

Lane Johnson: 41 snaps (60%)

Jordan Mailata: 26 snaps (38%)

Sua Opeta: 17 snaps (25%)

Jack Driscoll: 6 snaps (9%)

Luke Juriga: 4 snaps (6%)

More offensive notes

Carson Wentz played all 68 snaps against the Browns and is now the only offensive player who hasn’t left the field in 2020. He’s 702/702 on the season.

Alshon Jeffery played just five snaps after playing 18 in his season debut a week ago. Doug Pederson said Jeffery’s workload would increase. It’s a good thing that didn’t happen. In these two games, Jeffery has now played 23 snaps. He has been targeted three times without a catch. On Sunday, he dropped one and mistimed a jump so poorly on another that he was nowhere near in position to prevent an interception.

As far as the other receivers, Travis Fulgham played 65 snaps, followed by Jalen Reagor (63), Greg Ward (46) and John Hightower (1). Fulgham has really come back to Earth in the last two weeks. Since the bye week, Fulgham has played 124 snaps and has 2 catches for 16 yards on 12 targets.

Dallas Goedert played all 68 snaps and had a good game. Richard Rodgers played 22 (25%) and was also productive.

Just one snap for Jalen Hurts.

Defensive snap count notes

Story continues

Rodney McLeod and Alex Singleton played all 67 snaps. McLeod is now 709/709 on the season.

Singleton has played well enough that he shouldn’t be giving up his job when Nate Gerry returns. Singleton on Sunday had 12 tackles, a TFL, a QB hit and a fumble recovery.

The Eagles’ defense was matching personnel on Sunday so the linebackers played more. Singleton didn’t leave the field, T.J. Edwards played 47 snaps, Duke Riley played 46 and Davion Taylor even got a career-high 18. He had just 14 snaps all year before Sunday.

Darius Slay played just 51 of 67 snaps but still played the most of all the corners. Avonte Maddox played 44 snaps and didn’t have a great afternoon.

