Eagles snap counts: Jack Driscoll, other backups play a ton vs. Jags

Eagles snap counts: Driscoll, other backups play a ton vs. Jags

Jack Driscoll had played exactly zero offensive snaps this season through three weeks.

He got thrown into the fire Sunday.

Jordan Mailata was forced out of the game after just six snaps and Driscoll played the remaining 76 at left tackle. It was the first action at left tackle in his NFL career and he had to deal with a former top-10 pass rusher in Josh Allen for most of the afternoon.

It wasn’t a perfect outing from Driscoll but he did his job as a part of an offensive line that helped the Eagles rush for 210 yards in their 29-21 win over the Jaguars. All things considered, it was a gutty performance from Driscoll.

Remember, he’s not even the normal backup left tackle. That job was supposed to be Andre Dillard’s but he’s on IR with a forearm fracture. Driscoll was getting all of his training camp reps at right tackle and really didn’t start cross-training until the season began and Dillard got hurt.

Driscoll’s 76 snaps are the second-most in his three-year career.

Other offensive notes

• Isaac Seumalo played 62 snaps before leaving with an ankle injury. Sua Opeta finished up the game with 20 snaps at right guard.

• The rest of the OL and Jalen Hurts played all 82 snaps. That’s a good sign for Landon Dickerson, who has been dealing with a foot injury.

• DeVonta Smith, despite missing some time with a knee injury, still played the most snaps of the Eagles’ receivers. Smith played 71 snaps, followed by A.J. Brown (70), Quez Watkins (49) and Zach Pascal (20).

• Miles Sanders had a career game with 134 rushing yards on 27 attempt with 2 touchdowns and 22 receiving yards on 2 catches. He led the way for the running backs with 55 snaps (67%), followed by Kenny Gainwell’s 22 (27%) and Trey Sermon’s 5 (6%). Sermon made the most of his limited snaps, rushing for 19 yards on 2 carries.

• Dallas Goedert barely left the field, playing 74 snaps. Fellow tight ends Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra got 33 and 11 snaps respectively.

Defensive notes

• Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry played all 47 defensive snaps in this game. On the season, Epps is up to 254/254, while Bradberry and CJGJ are at 252/254.

• Darius Slay lasted just 3 snaps before a forearm injury forced him out. Zech McPhearson played the remaining 44 snaps. According to PFF, McPhearson gave up 0 catches on 2 targets.

• Josiah Scott started the game in place of Avonte Maddox (ankle) and played 42 of 47 snaps. The Jaguars targeted Scott early but he ended up making some plays too.

• T.J. Edwards played 45 of 47 snaps and Kyzir White played 36 of 47. They both were active.

• DL rotation: Fletcher Cox 35, Javon Hargrave 33, Josh Sweat 31, Brandon Graham 20, Jordan Davis 17, Milton Williams 13, Marlon Tuipulotu 12, Patrick Johnson 4. While that 17 figure seems low for Davis, it’s actually a higher percentage than he’s gotten in the previous three games. The Eagles’ defense just wasn’t on the field very much Sunday.

• The Eagles’ 47 defensive snaps are the fewest they’ve had in a game since a 44-snap game against the Bears on Nov. 3, 2019.

