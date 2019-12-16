Eagles snap counts: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside plays a lot for a little

The Eagles won on Sunday and that's great. But they got almost nothing from second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The rookie played 71 snaps (92 percent) on Sunday. That was more than Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Greg Ward, Miles Sanders, every player not on the OL or Carson Wentz.

And he had zero catches on two targets. One of those two targets was a drop in the back of the end zone.

I've been slow to criticize Arcega-Whiteside this season because it seemed far too reactionary. And he did have a great catch just last week; we've seen glimpses. But in a crucial game where the Eagles' top three receivers coming into the season were out, it was fair to expect some level of production from a second-round pick. The Eagles got nothing.

Arcega-Whiteside's best play of the day was when he pounced on a fumble in the first quarter. But he was also called for a hold to negate an 11-yard run in the second.

It's also impossible to avoid the comparison to Terry McLaurin, whom the Redskins drafted 19 spots after Arcega-Whiteside this past spring. McLaurin played 47 snaps (89 percent, around the same as Arcega-Whiteside) for Washington and had five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Arcega-Whiteside has played 430 snaps and has just eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. So McLaurin had the same amount of yards on Sunday as Arcega-Whiteside has all season.

More offensive notes

• Can't say enough great things about Greg Ward. He played 58 snaps and had seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Five of his catches came in the fourth quarter and four of them, including the touchdown, came on the game-winning drive.

• Wentz and the entire OL played all 77 snaps. This is the fifth time that's happened this season (albeit with different combinations along the OL). The Eagles are 4-1 in those games (Green Bay, Dallas, Buffalo, Chicago, Washington). Big V played all 77 snaps and did fine.

• Jason Peters has missed just three snaps in the last five games since the bye week.

• The Eagles came into Sunday's game with four options at wide receiver: Arcega-Whiteside, Ward, Robert Davis and Josh Perkins. Ward is the only one who had a catch. The other three played a combined 103 snaps without a reception.

• Miles Sanders led the way for running backs with 55 snaps, followed by Boston Scott with 35. Jay Ajayi did not play.

• Jason Kelce is 1,037/1,037 this season. He hasn't left the field.

• Rookie OL Nate Herbig didn't play on offense but he got his first five NFL snaps on special teams.

Offense

Isaac Seumalo: 77 snaps (100%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 77 (100%)

Brandon Brooks: 77 (100%)

Carson Wentz: 77 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 77 (100%)

Jason Peters: 77 (100%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 71 (92%)

Zach Ertz: 68 (88%)

Dallas Goedert: 65 (84%)

Greg Ward: 58 (75%)

Miles Sanders: 55 (71%)

Boston Scott: 35 (45%)

Josh Perkins: 16 (21%)

Robert Davis: 16 (21%)

Andre Dillard: 1 (1%)





























Defensive notes

• With just 53 defensive snaps, Fletcher Cox played 50 of them (94 percent). He didn't have a ton of production; just four tackles, but he's getting doubled on just about every play it seems like. Tim Jernigan played 29 snaps and had just one tackle; that might be a bigger problem.

• Malcolm Jenkins is now 898/898 on the season and is two games away from back-to-back years of playing every snap. It's also worth noting that Rodney McLeod, coming off an ACL tear last season, has missed just two snaps all season.

• Kamu Grugier-Hill played just five snaps. T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley played more than him against Washington.

• After suffering an elbow injury last week and being limited in practice, Jalen Mills played 50 of 53 snaps. Ronald Darby had a hip flexor and played 32, while Rasul Douglas got 16.

• Genard Avery played just four snaps and was called for neutral zone infraction. In six games since the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to get Avery, he has been on the field for a total of 24 defensive plays.

Defense

Rodney McLeod: 53 snaps (100%)

Malcolm Jenkins: 53 (100%)

Nigel Bradham: 52 (98%)

Fletcher Cox: 50 (94%)

Jalen Mills: 50 (94%)

Brandon Graham: 43 (81%)

Nate Gerry: 39 (74%)

Avonte Maddox: 37 (70%)

Vinny Curry: 37 (70%)

Ronald Darby: 32 (60%)

Tim Jernigan: 29 (55%)

Josh Sweat: 27 (51%)

Rasul Douglas: 16 (30%)

Anthony Rush: 15 (28%)

Marcus Epps: 13 (25%)

Daeshon Hall: 9 (17%)

T.J. Edwards: 8 (15%)

Duke Riley: 6 (11%)

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 5 (9%)

Genard Avery: 4 (8%)

Sidney Jones: 3 (6%)

Cre'Von LeBlanc: 2 (4%)











































