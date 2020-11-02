Eagles snap counts: A glimpse into the future at WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles obviously didn’t have a great offensive performance on Sunday night in their 23-9 win over the Cowboys, but we did get a glimpse into the future at the wide receiver position.

Sunday was the first time the Eagles had Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward Jr. on the field at the same time.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday night:

Greg Ward: 59 snaps (94%)

Travis Fulgham: 59 snaps (94%)

Jalen Reagor: 46 snaps (73%)

John Hightower: 10 snaps (16%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 5 snaps (8%)

Quez Watkins was active but did not play at all.

The production wasn’t great aside from Fulgham — 6 catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown — but Reagor did some nice things and caught his first touchdown pass in his return from IR. And if these guys stay healthy, they should be together for the entire second half of the season.

With 435 yards, Travis Fulgham already has the seventh-best season for an Eagles WR in the Doug Pederson Era. He’s played five games. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 2, 2020

At this point, keep Alshon Jeffery on the bench even when he’s healthy and roll with these kids. The Eagles might have something here.

Other offensive notes

For the first time all season, Carson Wentz and his entire offensive line played the whole game. They played all 63 snaps.

Wentz, Jason Kelce and Nate Herbig have now played all 567 snaps this season.

Dallas Goedert returned from injury and played 53 snaps, while Richard Rodgers got just 16. Rodgers didn’t have a catch and Goedert had just one for 15 yards.

Boston Scott started and played 41 snaps. Corey Clement got 20 snaps and Jason Huntley got just two. Getting Miles Sanders back after the bye week will be huge. They missed him in this game.

Just three snaps for Jalen Hurts on Sunday. He did complete a 9-yard pass.

Defensive snap count notes

