Eagles snap counts: Finding more playing time for Travis Fulgham originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the first time since Week 2, rookie John Hightower did not lead the Eagles’ receivers in snaps on Sunday in the 30-28 loss to the Ravens.

Against the Ravens, here’s how the Eagles’ snap counts at receiver went:

Travis Fulgham: 58 snaps (81%)

Greg Ward: 58 snaps (81%)

John Hightower: 43 (60%)

Quez Watkins: 15 snaps (21%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 12 snaps (17%)

This is a new career high in snaps for Fulgham, who had 46 last week.

Fulgham has certainly earned his expanded playing time and that’s something that should definitely continue even after Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and even Jalen Reagor return from injury. Fulgham caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in the 30-28 loss. Through three games, he has 284 receiving yards.

It’s definitely notable that now even Watkins is getting more snaps than JJAW, who will likely be an odd man out when other players return from injury.

Other offensive snap count notes

Carson Wentz and four of his offensive linemen played all 72. It’s impressive Wentz was able to play every snap after watching the beating he took. He was hit 16 times by the Ravens. Jack Driscoll left early with injury.

Jason Kelce played all 72 snaps on Sunday and is now 423/423 on the season.

Zach Ertz managed to play 48 snaps despite an ankle injury. But that allowed Richard Rodgers to play 43. He played well.

Jason Croom played one snap and caught a touchdown pass. That’s an efficient afternoon.

At running back, Miles Sanders got 29 snaps before leaving with an injury. Boston Scott ended up playing the most with 35 and Corey Clement was out there for seven.

Jalen Hurts got just seven snaps in the game but the Eagles found some major production with him out there. He probably needs to play more.

Defensive snap count notes