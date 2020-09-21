Eagles snap counts: Eagles still not getting enough from WRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles took big strides to fix the wide receivers position this offseason but they’re still not getting enough from that group.

Sure, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor had OK days but the three receivers after them did basically nothing against the Rams in the 37-19 loss. The Eagles played much of the game in 12 personnel, but J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and John Hightower played 36 combined snaps with one catch.

Arcega-Whiteside: 16 snaps, 2 targets, 0 catches, 1 drop

Ward: 13 snaps, 1 target, 1 catch, 5 yards

Hightower: 7 snaps, 0 targets

Obviously, the biggest culprit here is JJAW, who had a huge opportunity for a 3rd-down catch and simply dropped it. Through two games, Arcega-Whiteside has 44 snaps without a catch.

D.K. Metcalf just beat the best corner in the NFL for a long touchdown.



If only the Eagles could have drafted a guy like that ... — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 21, 2020

Yeah, to make matters worse, everyone watched on Sunday Night Football as D.K. Metcalf consistently beat the best cornerback in the NFL, Stephon Gilmore, in the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots. The Eagles drafted JJAW over Metcalf and Terry McLaurin last year.

Here are some other offensive snap count notes:

• For the second straight game, Jalen Reagor led the Eagles’ wideouts in snaps. After 40 in Week 1, he had 60 vs. the Rams. DeSean Jackson had 55 snaps after 37 last week.

• Zach Ertz (67 snaps) and Dallas Goedert (63) played a ton on Sunday. The Eagles are going heavy 12 personnel to begin this season. It was their base defense again on Sunday. I think they’re using it too much but their receivers haven’t really proven that they deserve to be on the field. It’s a tough decision.

• Because of the emphasis on 12 personnel, Greg Ward played just 13 snaps. And after struggling in Week 1, Hightower went from 27 snaps to 7 in Week 2.

• Lane Johnson played most of the game in his return but Isaac Seumalo lasted just 25 snaps before his knee injury. Matt Pryor played the other 46.

• Jason Peters played all 71 snaps and has now played every snap through two games. Who saw that coming? He played every snap in back-to-back games just once last season.

• Even though he was returning from that hamstring injury, Miles Sanders played 55 snaps (77 percent). Expect that to continue.

• Jalen Hurts got the first three snaps of his NFL career but he was used just as a decoy.

Offense

Nate Herbig: 71 snaps (100 percent)

Jason Peters: 71 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 71 (100%)

Carson Wentz: 71 (100%)

Lane Johnson: 69 (97%)

Zach Ertz: 67 (94%)

Dallas Goedert: 63 (89%)

Jalen Reagor: 60 (85%)

DeSean Jackson: 55 (77%)

Miles Sanders: 55 (77%_

Matt Pryor: 46 (65%)

Isaac Seumalo: 25 (35%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 16 (23%)

Boston Scott: 13 (18%)

Greg Ward: 13 (18%)

John Hightower: 7 (10%)

Corey Clement: 3 (4%)

Jalen Hurts: 3 (4%)

Jack Driscoll: 2 (3%)

Defensive snap count notes:

• Rodney McLeod played all 69 snaps and hasn’t missed one yet this season. On Sunday, he was also joined by Nate Gerry, Jalen Mills and Avonte Maddox to play every snap. It was not a good day for Gerry in particular.

• Gerry is the top linebacker, Duke Riley is second and T.J. Edwards is third. This is their linebacking group.

• Darius Slay played 67 of 69, leaving for a couple when he landed on the ball after making a long tackle. Practice squad call-up Trevor Williams played the two while he was out.

• Derek Barnett (33 snaps) and Javon Hargrave (25) made their season debuts but it certainly looked like they were on pitch counts.

• Casey Toohill was the fourth defensive end on Sunday, playing 22 snaps. He did not appear on the stat sheet.

• Marcus Epps saw 16 plays on Sunday and didn’t look very good. The Eagles are missing Will Parks while he’s on IR.

Defense

Rodney McLeod: 69 snaps (100 percent)

Nate Gerry: 69 (100%)

Jalen Mills: 69 (100%)

Avonte Maddox: 69 (100%)

Darius Slay: 67 (97%)

Duke Riley: 49 (71%)

Fletcher Cox: 48 (70%)

Brandon Graham: 44 (64%)

Nickell Robey-Coleman: 41 (59%)

Malik Jackson: 41 (59%)

Josh Sweat: 39 (57%)

Derek Barnett: 33 (48%)

T.J. Edwards: 29 (42%)

Javon Hargrave: 25 (36%)

Hassan Ridgeway: 23 (33%)

Casey Toohill: 22 (32%)

Marcus Epps: 16 (23%)

Cre’Von LeBlanc: 3 (4%)

Trevor Williams: 2 (3%)