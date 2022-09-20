Eagles snap counts: DeVonta Smith leads way for WRs vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For the second straight week, DeVonta Smith led the Eagles’ receivers in snaps. But this time he made the most of it.

After getting shutout in the opener, Smith had 7 catches on 7 targets for 80 yards in the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Here’s a look at all the Eagles’ receivers from Monday:

Smith: 72 of 73 offensive snaps — 7 catches, 80 yards

A.J. Brown: 64 snaps — 5 catches, 69 yards

Quez Watkins: 43 snaps — 2 catches, 69 yards

Zach Pascal: 31 snaps — 2 catches, 14 yards

Through two games, Smith has played 146 of 151 possible snaps. He very rarely leaves the field.

Other offensive notes:

• Jalen Hurts and his entire offensive line played every snap. That’s always a beautiful thing.

• Tight end Dallas Goedert played 61 of 74 snaps and had a big day with 5 caches for 82 yards. He was the Eagles’ top receiver in this game. Goedert is averaging 14.2 yards per targets early in this season. Jack Stoll played 20 snaps and Noah Togiai played 1.

• Miles Sanders led the way for running backs with 39 snaps, followed by Kenny Gainwell (19) and Boston Scott (15).

Defensive notes:

• Marcus Epps, James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson played all 61 snaps in this game. Epps has now played 130/130 on the season.

• The biggest question leaving Week 1 was about Jordan Davis’s snaps. He played 22/64 in Week 1 and was right around that in Week 2. Davis played 21/61 against the Vikings. That’s 34% but at least it was more than Marlon Tuipulotu in this game.

• T.J. Edwards (56/61) and Kyzir White (45/61) played most of the game. Nakobe Dean did not play any snaps on defense but played 12 on special teams.

• The DL and edge rotation: Haason Reddick (41), Fletcher Cox (40), Javon Hargrave (38), Josh Sweat (35), Brandon Graham (29), Milton Williams (22), Davis (21), Marlon Tuipulotu (18), Patrick Johnson (12), Tyron Jackson (6).

