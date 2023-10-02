Eagles snap counts: Cox continues to play a lot vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fletcher Cox is 32 now and he’s been playing well this season, but he’s also been playing an awful lot.

In the Eagles’ 34-31 overtime win against the Commanders, Cox was on the field for 58 of 78 (74%) defensive snaps. While this was obviously an overtime game, that’s his highest snap total in a game this season.

And Cox has had just two regular season games in the Nick Sirianni Era with more.

Here’s a look at Cox’s snap percentage this season compared to the rest of his career:

2023: 70%

2022: 65%

2021: 70%

2020: 72%

2019: 78%

2018: 80%

2017: 67%

2016: 76%

2015: 81%

2014: 80%

2013: 74%

2012: 52%

So it’s not like playing 70% of the snaps is a huge outlier but that 5% jump from last year could be an issue. Cox has been playing so well in 2023 and the Eagles have to make sure they don’t wear him out early in the season.

The big difference this year is that Javon Hargrave isn’t here anymore so the other top snap-getter at defensive tackle is rookie Jalen Carter. We can probably expect to see his snaps increase as the season goes on but through four games, Carter has played around 48% of the snaps. Hargrave last year played 64%.

Here’s a look at the DT rotation from Sunday afternoon: Cox 58, Carter 36, Milton Williams 39, Jordan Davis 29, Marlon Tuipulotu 11, Kentavius Street 7.

Other defensive notes

• Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship and James Bradberry played all 78 snaps. Nicholas Morrow and Darius Slay were right behind them with 77. Without Justin Evans and Sydney Brown, the Eagles were down to just two safeties and got every snap out of them.

• Josh Jobe played a career-high 68 snaps. The Eagles were in nickel a lot on Sunday. Since the Avonte Maddox pec injury, the Eagles have been using Bradberry as their nickel corner and Jobe replaces him on the outside.

• The edge rotation: Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick 52 snaps, Brandon Graham 28, Derek Barnett 18, Nolan Smith 9.

Offensive notes

• D’Andre Swift continues to be the Eagles’ lead back. He played 45 snaps on Sunday, while Kenny Gainwell payed 27. No offensive snaps for Boston Scott, who played on special teams only. This 45-27 Swift-Gainwell split is way more pronounced than the 43-37 from last week.

• Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert and 4 of 5 starting offensive linemen played all 71 offensive snaps. Cam Jurgens (foot) left after 28 snaps and was replaced at right guard by Sua Opeta, who played 43. Jurgens left with a walking boot on his foot.

• The Eagles had a heavy 11 personnel day. DeVonta Smith played 70 snaps, A.J. Brown played 68 and Olamide Zaccheaus played 61. Even Britain Covey got out there for six snaps. The Eagles were in 11 personnel for 90% of their snaps on Sunday and in 12 personnel for just 7%. Brown and Smith combined for 253 receiving yards.

• While Goedert didn’t leave the field, he had just 2 catches for 25 yards against the Commanders.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube