Eagles snap counts: Brandon Graham makes most of his new role

Eagles snap counts: Graham makes most of his new role

LANDOVER, Md. — Brandon Graham is still an important part of the Eagles’ defense.

He proved that on Sunday.

The 34-year-old turned back the clock with an impressive performance. He had 2.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, 6 tackles, 2 TFLs, a forced fumble and a batted pass. And he did all of that with just 27 defensive snaps (35%).

But that’s Graham’s new role. Before his Achilles injury last season, Graham was a starter on defense, playing a starter’s allotment of snaps. But now he’s a rotational player behind Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick, which means his slice of the pie is a little smaller.

Through three weeks, Graham has played 29, 29 and 27 snaps. That’s an average of 28.3 snaps. If you go back to the 2020 season, his last full year as a starter, Graham averaged 47.3 snaps per game.

In his new role under Jonathan Gannon, the longest-tenured athlete in the city isn’t going to play as much as he did under Jim Schwartz. But Graham proved on Sunday that he can still make the most of his opportunities.

Here’s how the DL rotation went on Sunday:

Josh Sweat: 47 snaps (61%)

Haason Reddick: 43 snaps (56%)

Javon Hargrave: 41 snaps (53%)

Milton Williams: 38 snaps (49%)

Fletcher Cox: 36 snaps (47%)

Marlon Tuipulotu: 34 snaps (44%)

Patrick Johnson: 28 snaps (36%)

Brandon Graham: 27 snaps (35%)

Jordan Davis: 24 snaps (31%)

Tarron Jackson: 9 snaps (12%)

Kyron Johnson: 2 snaps (3%)

Other defensive notes

• Probably still not enough Davis. The first-round pick has now played 22, 21 and 24 snaps through his first three weeks. He’s not going to be at the top of this list, but he should be getting more.

• T.J. Edwards played 74/77 snaps (96%) and had another good game. The only time he left the field was when the Eagles used their dime defense. On those downs, Kyzir White (60 snaps, 78%) was the only linebacker on the field and safety K’Von Wallace entered for those three plays.

• Second straight game that Nakobe Dean didn’t see the field on defense. It’s nothing Dean is doing wrong, but Edwards and White deserve all they’re getting. Dean played 20 special teams snaps in this one.

• Marcus Epps, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry played all 77 defensive snaps. Epps is up to 207/207 for the season. He’s the only defensive player to play every snap through three weeks.

• Slay played 61 of 77 snaps, briefly leaving during the game with some cramping. Zech McPhearson got 16 snaps in relief. But Slay after the game said he was fine.

Offensive notes

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 70 snaps on offense. Landon Dickerson (foot) made it through 59 of 70. Sua Opeta filled in at left guard for the other 11. Tough duty against Jonathan Allen.

• DeVonta Smith led all receivers again with 62 of 70. He’s played the most snaps of the receivers for each of the first three games. He went off for 169 yards and a touchdown. In terms of snaps, Smith was followed by A.J. Brown (56), Quez Watkins (33) and Zach Pascal (30).

• Dallas Goedert missed some time with a calf injury but still played 45 snaps, followed by TE2 Jack Stoll (37) and TE3 Grant Calcaterra (17). This was Calcaterra’s first NFL action and he had a 40-yard catch.

• RB rotation: Miles Sanders (41), Kenny Gainwell (22), Boston Scott (7).

