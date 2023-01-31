Eagles snap counts: Avonte Maddox gets to take it easy in return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Avonte Maddox returned from injury for the NFC Championship Game but once things got out of hand in the Eagles’ 31-7 win, Maddox got to rest.

The Eagles’ nickel cornerback played just 19 of 46 snaps (41%) against the 49ers. Once Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game and Brock Purdy had to return, it was clear the 49ers could no longer pass the football so Maddox had no reason to be out there.

Now he’ll have an extra week to rest up before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Other defensive notes

• The Eagles for the second straight playoff game got to empty their bench in the fourth quarter, which is extremely rare. Guy like Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss and K’Von Wallace got to play late in this one. Well, Wallace got to play until he was body slammed by Trent Williams and was ejected for some reason.

• Marcus Epps led the Eagles in defensive snaps with 43. He’s played more snaps than anyone on this defense in 2022.

• T.J. Edwards was next on that list with 42 snaps. Kyzir White played 39 in the big win. White gave up 3 catches for 31 yards early but settled in.

• The DL rotation: Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick (29 snaps), Javon Hargrave (26), Fletcher Cox (24), Ndamukong Suh (22), Brandon Graham and Milton Williams (20), Jordan Davis (16), Linval Joseph (10), Patrick Johnson (9), Robert Quinn (6).

• Even thought Joseph is still the starter at nose tackle, Davis has played more snaps than him in both playoff games. Suh had a big game with two quarterback hits, including the one that knocked Johnson out of the game.

Offensive notes

• For the first time all season, Kenny Gainwell got more snaps than Miles Sanders. Gainwell was out there for 31 snaps, while Sanders and Boston Scott each got 22. Now, Sanders dealt with a late-season knee injury and this game was a blowout so it made sense to rest him. But Gainwell was great on Sunday.

Gainwell (31 snaps): 14 carries, 48 yards; 2 catches, 26 yards

Sanders (22 snaps): 11 carries, 42 yards; 1 catch, 3 yards

Scott (22 snaps): 6 carries, 21 yards

It was tough sledding late in this game when it was clear the Eagles were running to kill the clock but these guys earned some tough yards.

• The only two players to play all 74 offensive snaps were Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo. Jalen Hurts was taken out after 68 snaps as the Eagles emptied the bench.

• Landon Dickerson suffered what looked like an elbow injury on his 61st snap and did not return. He was replaced by Andre Dillard, who played the remaining 13 at left guard.

• Lane Johnson played 60 of 74 snaps and continues to play at an elite level despite a significant groin injury that will require surgery after the season. He has given up just two hurries in the playoffs as he plays with a torn adductor.

• DeVonta Smith led the way for receivers with 67 snaps, followed by A.J. Brown (62), Quez Watkins (42), Zach Pascal (23) and Britain Covey (2). It’s notable that Watkins was back to being the third wideout after Pascal out-snapped him in the divisional round. That was clearly a matchup thing for how they wanted to play the Giants.

