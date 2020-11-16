Eagles snap counts: Alshon Jeffery returns, sends rookie to the sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alshon Jeffery made his season debut on Sunday against the Giants and finished with 18 snaps in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss.

Jeffery was targeted on the third offensive snap of the game but didn’t have a catch. On that play, Travis Fulgham actually came off the field in favor of Jeffery (they were in 11 personnel with Jeffery, Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor). But for the most part, Jeffery didn’t eat into Fulgham’s snaps.

But Jeffery’s return did take rookie fifth-round pick John Hightower off the field.

Here’s a look at the wide receiver snap counts:

Jalen Reagor: 59 snaps (88%)

Travis Fulgham: 59 snaps (88%)

Greg Ward: 42 snaps (63%)

Alshon Jeffery: 18 snaps (27%)

John Hightower: 3 snaps (4%)

That’s a new career-low in snaps for Hightower, who actually led the Eagles’ receivers in snaps for three straight weeks earlier this season against the Bengals, 49ers and Steelers.

Also of note: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Quez Watkins were both healthy scratches.

Other offensive snap count notes

Carson Wentz and the entire OL played all 67 snaps. Of course, it wasn’t a very good performance from any of them. But it is important to note that Lane Johnson played every snap for the first time since Week 3 against Cincinnati.

Nate Herbig had played every snap this season but he didn’t play Sunday after dealing with a finger injury during the week. So now Wentz and Jason Kelce are 634/634 on the season.

Miles Sanders led the way for the running backs with 48 snaps (72%), followed by Boston Scott with 18 snaps and Corey Clement with 1. Clement had one snap and one touchdown; quite a productive afternoon.

Defensive snap count notes