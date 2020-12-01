Eagles snap counts: Alshon Jeffery cutting into Travis Fulgham’s snaps is insane

It's insane that Alshon is cutting into Fulgham's snaps originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For a five-week stretch earlier this season, Travis Fulgham led the entire NFL in receiving yards.

And now he’s losing snaps to Alshon Jeffery.

Are you kidding me?

Fulgham still edged out Jeffery on the final snap count tally but in the 23-17 loss on Monday night, Fulgham played his fewest percentage of offensive plays since he was called up from the practice squad in early October.

Here’s a look at how the playtime broke down for the receivers last night:

Greg Ward: 48 snaps (68%)

Jalen Reagor: 43 snaps (61%)

Travis Fulgham: 37 snaps (52%)

Alshon Jeffery: 35 snaps (49%)

John Hightower: 19 snaps (27%)

At this point, Fulgham and Jeffery are basically splitting snaps and it’s complete nonsense.

“Well, I think, Travis he's still a part of the offense and he knows he's got to continue to work hard each week and play well,” Doug Pederson said. “And Alshon is improving and getting healthier. We have to be able to use both of those guys, they are two big targets for Carson. We've just got to continue to work and make sure that both guys are ready to go.”

Are you kidding me?

Sure, Fulgham has hit a rough patch after his incredible month but why in the world are the Eagles’ taking away his snaps to give them to a 30-year-old Alshon Jeffery? This makes no sense.

For what it’s worth, none of the receivers played well on Monday night. They combined for seven catches for 46 yards. Fulgham ended up leading the Eagles’ receivers with two catches for 16 yards. But he wasn’t even targeted until the fourth quarter.

Here’s a look at Fulgham’s snap counts by game this season:

Week 4: 37 snaps (60%)

Week 5: 46 snaps (78%)

Week 6: 58 snaps (81%)

Week 7: 78 snaps (96%)

Week 8: 60 snaps (94%)

Week 10: 59 snaps (88%)

Week 11: 65 snaps (96%)

Week 12: 37 snaps (52%)

Sure, Fulgham has struggled recently, but there’s a reasonable expectation that the 25-year-old receiver with a total of 11 NFL games under his belt will keep improving. The Eagles should be playing him over an aging veteran we all know won’t be with the team next year.

Other offensive notes

For all the reports about Jalen Hurts’ practice reps and the expectation he’d be used more against Seattle, the rookie quarterback played just two snaps. One came with Carson Wentz on the field, one came with him off of it.

Because of that one snap with Wentz off the field, he finished with 70 of 71 snaps and is now at 772/773 on the season.

Isaac Seumalo, Matt Pryor, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Dallas Goedert played all 71 snaps on offense.

At running back, Miles Sanders led the way with 43 snaps, followed by Boston Scott (26) and Corey Clement (4). In those 43 snaps, Sanders had just eight touches and a couple drops.

Defensive notes

Rodney McLeod, Avonte Maddox, Alex Singleton, Jalen Mills and Darius Slay all didn’t leave the field, playing 67 snaps. McLeod is now the only Eagles player to play every snap on either side of the ball. He’s at 776/776 this season.

DT rotation: Fletcher Cox 47 snaps (70%), Javon Hargrave 37 snaps (55%), Malik Jackson 34 snaps (51%), T.Y. McGill 16 snaps (24%).

DE rotation: Brandon Graham 44 snaps (66%), Derek Barnett 40 snaps (60%), Josh Sweat 27 snaps (40%), Vinny Curry 23 snaps (34%). Genard Avery did not play on defense.

