Eagles snap counts: 3 young Eagles play more than they ever have

Three young Eagles offensive players played more snaps on Monday night than they ever had in an NFL game.

And all three played a big role in the 23-17 overtime win.

• J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played 80 snaps (90 percent). His previous career-high came in Week 2, when he played 75. He had just two catches but one of them was the best catch by an Eagles player this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Monday's hero, Boston Scott, played 39 snaps (44 percent), smashing his previous high of 14. He had 128 yards from scrimmage and he did it on 39 snaps!

• Greg Ward's 77 snaps (87 percent) were also a career high. The most he had before that was 37 in the Seahawks game.

Meanwhile, Josh Perkins came close. He played 30 snaps. He played 31 in Week 3 last year.

More offensive notes

• Alshon Jeffery lasted just 20 snaps before his injury. The Eagles came into the game with just three healthy receivers and it hurt them, but it also allowed Arcega-Whiteside and Ward to play a lot.

• Lane Johnson played 28 snaps before getting rolled up on. Big V played 63 in relief.

• The rest of the O-line and Carson Wentz played all 89. Jason Kelce is 960/960 on the season.

Offense

Brandon Brooks: 89 snaps (100%)

Isaac Seumalo: 89 (100%)

Carson Wentz: 89 (100%)

Jason Peters: 89 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 89 (100%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 80 (90%)

Zach Ertz: 79 (89%)

Greg Ward: 77 (87%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 63 (71%)

Dallas Goedert: 60 (67%)

Miles Sanders: 50 (56%)

Boston Scott: 39 (44%)

Josh Perkins: 30 (34%)

Lane Johnson: 28 (31%)

Alshon Jeffery: 20 (22%)

Jay Ajayi: 5 (6%)

Andre Dillard: 2 (2%)

Matt Pryor: 1 (1%)



































Defensive notes

Story continues

• Sidney Jones played just one snap and made one of the plays of the game - a third down pass breakup in the fourth. Jones didn't even play special teams on Monday, so this was literally the only time he was on the field. Impressive play. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/sidney-jones-prepared-make-impact-any-time-his-number-called

• Fletcher Cox played 49 snaps (94 percent), barely leaving the field. The Eagles killed in TOP on Monday, which allowed the heavy workload for guys like Cox and Brandon Graham (45 snaps). Without Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry played 39 snaps and had two sacks.

• Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Nigel Bradham and Ronald Darby played all 52 snaps to varying levels of success. Jenkins is now 845/845 on the season.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins: 52 snaps (100%)

Rodney McLeod: 52 (100%)

Nigel Bradham: 52 (100%)

Ronald Darby: 52 (100%)

Fletcher Cox: 49 (94%)

Brandon Graham: 45 (87%)

Avonte Maddox: 44 (85%)

Jalen Mills: 43 (83%)

Vinny Curry: 39 (75%)

Nate Gerry: 33 (63%)

Josh Sweat: 26 (50%)

Tim Jernigan: 23 (44%)

Marcus Epps: 16 (31%)

Anthony Rush: 14 (27%)

Daeshon Hall: 10 (19%)

Rasul Douglas: 8 (15%)

T.J. Edwards: 7 (13%)

Cre'Von LeBlanc: 4 (8%)

Duke Riley: 2 (4%)

Sidney Jones: 1 (2%)







































Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles snap counts: 3 young Eagles play more than they ever have originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia