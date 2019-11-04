Eagles snap counts: 210 combined snaps of feeble production from Eagles' wide receivers

The Eagles got a much-needed win 22-14 win over the Bears on Sunday, but they are just not getting nearly enough production out of their wide receivers.

DeSean Jackson returned to action but played just four snaps and the rest of the receivers continued to struggle in his absence.

In all, Eagles receivers on Sunday played a combined 210 snaps. To show for it, they had 8 catches on 17 targets for 62 yards. That's just not good enough.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how it broke down:

Nelson Agholor: 79 snaps, 3 catches on 8 targets, 21 yards

Alshon Jeffery: 70 snaps, 4 catches on 8 targets, 36 yards

Mack Hollins: 42 snaps, 0 catches on 0 targets

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 15 snaps, 0 catches on 0 targets

DeSean Jackson: 4 snaps, 1 catch on 1 target, 5 yards

Since the calendar turned to October, Mack Hollins has played 183 snaps without a catch. He has played 85 snaps over the last two weeks without a target. He also got called for holding to wipe out a 17-yard run.

The Eagles finally worked rookie Arcega-Whiteside in but he didn't get a target on his 15 plays.

Meanwhile, the Eagles got much better production from their tight ends. Now, some of that is just a product of the game and the Bears' defense, but it's also not a great sign for the receivers.

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert each played 70 snaps and combined for 13 catches on 16 targets for 142 yards and a touchdowns. That's great and Ertz had a monster game, but a little more balance would really help.

More offensive notes

• The entire offensive line and Carson Wentz played all 89 snaps. Andre Dillard has played every snap in the first three starts of his career.

Story continues

• The Eagles' 89 offensive snaps were their most since they had 91 in Los Angeles in December of 2017 (the Wentz ACL game). This was the second-most snaps in the Pederson Era and the Eagles held the ball for 40:18. The Eagles controlled the game against the Bears but had just 22 points to show for it.

• Jordan Howard played 43 snaps (48 percent) and Miles Sanders played 36 (40 percent). Darren Sproles played 10 snaps in his return from a quad injury.

Offense

Brandon Brooks: 89 snaps (100%)

Lane Johnson: 89 (100%)

Isaac Seumalo: 89 (100%)

Andre Dillard: 89 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 89 (100%)

Carson Wentz: 89 (100%)

Nelson Agholor: 79 (89%)

Dallas Goedert: 70 (79%)

Zach Ertz: 70 (79%)

Alshon Jeffery: 70 (79%)

Jordan Howard: 43 (48%)

Mack Hollins: 42 (47%)

Miles Sanders: 36 (40%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 15 (17%)

Darren Sproles: 10 (11%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 6 (7%)

DeSean Jackson: 4 (4%)

































Defensive notes

• After missing six games with a foot injury, Timmy Jernigan played 16 snaps (36 percent).

• After missing a month, Avonte Maddox returned and played 26 snaps as the nickel corner. Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby each played 42 and have offered a little more stability to the secondary.

• Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod didn't leave the field. Jenkins still hasn't left the field this season. He's 582/582 on the season and has added 46 special teams snaps.

• New DE/LB Genard Avery played just three snaps and had half a sack. So if he played the whole game, he would have had 7½ sacks = math.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins: 45 (100%)

Rodney McLeod: 45 (100%)

Nate Gerry: 44 (98%)

Jalen Mills: 42 (93%)

Ronald Darby: 42 (93%)

Fletcher Cox: 38 (84%)

Derek Barnett: 36 (80%)

Brandon Graham: 35 (78%)

Kamu Grugier-Hill: 29 (64%)

Avonte Maddox: 26 (58%)

T.J. Edwards: 17 (38%)

Josh Sweat: 17 (38%)

Timmy Jernigan: 16 (36%)

Vinny Curry: 14 (31%)

Anthony Rush: 14 (31%)

Albert Huggins: 12 (27%)

Andrew Sendejo: 11 (24%)

Rasul Douglas: 7 (16%)

Genard Avery: 3 (7%)

Duke Riley: 2 (4%)







































Eagles snap counts: 210 combined snaps of feeble production from Eagles' wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia