Eagles snap counts: 1 last sad WR performance from this season

In the Eagles' 17-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, they got about as much production from their receivers as they have for most of the season.

Their five receivers combined to play 125 snaps on Sunday. They had four catches for 29 yards.

Greg Ward: 50 snaps, 3 catches, 24 yards

Rob Davis: 48 snaps, 0 catches

Deontay Burnett: 13 snaps, 1 catch, 5 yards

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 12 snaps, 0 catches

Shelton Gibson: 2 snaps, 0 catches









Sure, four of those guys were on practice squads earlier this season and they were getting passes thrown to them from a 40-year-old making his playoff debut. But one of those guys was a second-round pick.

Arcega-Whiteside has been dealing with a foot injury but the fact that Ward, Davis and Burnett (the practice squad trio) all got more snaps than him isn't a good sign. It was a disappointing season for the rookie from Stanford. During the regular season, he caught just 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. He had one catch on Sunday but it didn't count because the Eagles accepted a penalty.

To make matters worse for JJAW in this game, fellow rookie D.K. Metcalf played 58 snaps and had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. He was drafted seven spots after Arcega-Whiteside.

Other offensive notes

• Josh McCown became the oldest player to ever make an NFL playoff debut. He played 60 snaps and performed fairly well. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards but he also held the ball way too long and was sacked six times.

• Two weeks after suffering a serious ribs and kidney injury, Zach Ertz played 61 snaps. Pretty incredible.

• The entire OL played all 69 snaps. That included Matt Pryor, who made his first NFL start.

• Jordan Howard didn't play a single snap. He was a workhorse earlier in the season but didn't have strength back after that stinger. He played one snap in the last two games. Miles Sanders, despite an ankle injury, played 49 snaps, while Boston Scott got 21.

• Including the playoff game, Jason Kelce played all 1,252 snaps this season. Isaac Seumalo played 1,250 of those.

Offense

Isaac Seumalo: 69 snaps (100%)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 69 (100%)

Matt Pryor: 69 (100%)

Jason Peters: 69 (100%)

Jason Kelce: 69 (100%)

Dallas Goedert: 67 (97%)

Zach Ertz: 61 (88%)

Josh McCown: 60 (87%)

Greg Ward: 50 (72%)

Miles Sanders: 49 (71%)

Rob Davis: 48 (70%)

Boston Scott: 21 (30%)

Josh Perkins: 17 (25%)

Deontay Burnett: 13 (19%)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 12 (17%)

Carson Wentz: 9 (13%)

Richard Rodgers: 3 (4%)

Shelton Gibson: 2 (3%)

Andre Dillard: 2 (3%)





































Defensive notes

• Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, the Eagles' second- and third-round picks from 2017, didn't play a single defensive snap. Instead, the Eagles went with Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox and Cre'Von LeBlanc all game.

• Derek Barnett played 56 snaps (88 percent), followed by Brandon Graham (38), Vinny Curry (25) and Josh Sweat (20) at defensive end. Genard Avery, whom the Eagles got in a midseason trade, was a healthy scratch.

• At DT, Fletcher Cox played 53, followed by Tim Jernigan (35), Anthony Rush (22) and Bruce Hector (5).

• Including playoffs, Malcolm Jenkins played all 1,098 snaps this season. Since the start of the 2017 playoffs, he's played 2,484 consecutive snaps. And since his arrival to Philadelphia in 2014, Jenkins has been on the field for 6,818 of 6,909 possible defensive snaps - 98.7 percent. He has also chipped in 940 special teams snaps in that span.

• Rodney McLeod played 1,096 of 1,098 snaps this season coming off an ACL tear in 2018.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins: 64 snaps (100%)

Rodney McLeod: 64 (100%)

Jalen Mills: 64 (100%)

Nigel Bradham: 63 (98%)

Avonte Maddox: 60 (94%)

Derek Barnett: 56 (88%)

Cre'Von LeBlanc: 54 (84%)

Fletcher Cox: 53 (83%)

Nate Gerry: 52 (81%)

Brandon Graham: 38 (59%)

Tim Jernigan: 35 (55%)

Vinny Curry: 25 (39%)

Anthony Rush: 22 (34%)

Josh Sweat: 20 (31%)

Marcus Epps: 13 (20%)

T.J. Edwards: 10 (16%)

Duke Riley: 6 (9%)

Bruce Hector: 5 (8%)



































