Eagles snap count vs. Vikings: Breakdown, observations from Week 2

The Eagles are 2-0 on the regular season after an emphatic 24-7 dismantling of the Vikings on Monday night in front of a nationally televised audience.

Jalen Hurts was 17-of-20 passing for 251 yards and one touchdown in the first two quarters and also logged two rushing touchdowns and 50-yards rushing in the first half.

With the team quickly turning their attention to Washington, here are the snap counts for Week 2.

QB

Jalen Hurts 73 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 39 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 19 snaps

Boston Scott 15 snaps

Sanders again led the Eagles in carries while logging 80 yards and a 4.7 yards per carry average.

WR

DeVonta Smith 72 snaps

A.J. Brown 64 snaps

Quez Watkins 43 snaps

Zach Pascal 31 snaps

DeVonta Smith again paced the Eagles in snaps and led all pass catchers with seven receptions.

TE

Dallas Goedert 61 snaps

Jack Stoll 20 snaps

Noah Togiai 1 snap

Goedert was outstanding on Monday night, logging five catches for 82 yards on seven targets.

