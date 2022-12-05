Eagles snap count vs. Titans: Breakdown, observations from Week 13
The Eagles are 11-1 on the season after a dominant 35-10 win over the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field in an emotional reunion for wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Facing his former team for the first time since a draft night trade, Brown went off on Tennessee, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns on ten targets.
Philadelphia’s defense sacked Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times on the day and held star running back Derrick Henry to 30 yards on 11 carries.
Here’s a look at the snap count, and playing time usage for the Week 13 win.
QB
Jalen Hurts 64 snaps
Gardner Minshew 9 snaps
Hurts passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while the blowout win allowed Gardner Minshew a couple of series.
RB
Miles Sanders 39 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps
Boston Scott 17 snaps
With a pass-heavy approach to the game, Miles Sanders had a quiet day, logging 10 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.
WR
DeVonta Smith 63 snaps
A.J. Brown 60 snaps
Quez Watkins 37 snaps
Zach Pascal 28 snaps
Britain Covey 9 snaps
Smith and Brown both went over 100 yards on the day, while Quez Watkins was again a factor with five catches for 37 yards.
TE
Jack Stoll 54 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 28 snaps
Tyree Jackson 8 snaps
Stoll had his best performance with Dallas Goedert out, logging three catches for 41 yards.
OL
Jordan Mailata 73 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 67 snaps
Landon Dickerson 64 snaps
Lane Johnson 64 snaps
Jason Kelce 64 snaps
Andre Dillard 15 snaps
Cam Jurgens 11 sacks
Jack Driscoll 10 snaps
DL
Javon Hargrave 28 snaps
Fletcher Cox 27 snaps
Josh Sweat 27 snaps
Milton Williams 25 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 25 snaps
Brandon Graham 18 snaps
Linval Joseph 13 snaps
Jordan Davis 6 snaps
Josh Sweat led the Eagles with four tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits on the day, while the depth at defensive tackle was a plus on Sunday.
Jordan Davis saw six snaps in his return from an ankle injury.
LB
Haason Reddick 43 snaps
T.J. Edwards 43 snaps
Kyzir White 40 snaps
Nakobe Dean 15 snaps
Patrick Johnson 12 snaps
Christian Elliss 10 snaps
Kyron Johnson 10 snaps
Nakobe Dean saw his first game action of the season and led the Eagles with six tackles. T.J. Edwards logged six tackles as well.
DB
Reed Blankenship 55 snaps
Marcus Epps 45 snaps
James Bradberry 45 snaps
Darius Slay 45 snaps
Josiah Scott 41 snaps
Zech McPhearson 12 snaps
Andre Chachere 10 snaps
K’Von Wallace 10 snaps
Reed Blankenship was solid in his first NFL start, while Marcus Epps set the tone with the hit that put Treylon Burks out of the game.