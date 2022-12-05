Eagles snap count vs. Titans: Breakdown, observations from Week 13

The Eagles are 11-1 on the season after a dominant 35-10 win over the Titans at Lincoln Financial Field in an emotional reunion for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Facing his former team for the first time since a draft night trade, Brown went off on Tennessee, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns on ten targets.

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times on the day and held star running back Derrick Henry to 30 yards on 11 carries.

Here’s a look at the snap count, and playing time usage for the Week 13 win.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 64 snaps

Gardner Minshew 9 snaps

Hurts passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while the blowout win allowed Gardner Minshew a couple of series.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 39 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps

Boston Scott 17 snaps

With a pass-heavy approach to the game, Miles Sanders had a quiet day, logging 10 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.

WR



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith 63 snaps

A.J. Brown 60 snaps

Quez Watkins 37 snaps

Zach Pascal 28 snaps

Britain Covey 9 snaps

Smith and Brown both went over 100 yards on the day, while Quez Watkins was again a factor with five catches for 37 yards.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Stoll 54 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 28 snaps

Tyree Jackson 8 snaps

Stoll had his best performance with Dallas Goedert out, logging three catches for 41 yards.

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Mailata 73 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 67 snaps

Landon Dickerson 64 snaps

Lane Johnson 64 snaps

Jason Kelce 64 snaps

Andre Dillard 15 snaps

Cam Jurgens 11 sacks

Jack Driscoll 10 snaps

DL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Hargrave 28 snaps

Fletcher Cox 27 snaps

Josh Sweat 27 snaps

Milton Williams 25 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 25 snaps

Brandon Graham 18 snaps

Linval Joseph 13 snaps

Jordan Davis 6 snaps

Josh Sweat led the Eagles with four tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits on the day, while the depth at defensive tackle was a plus on Sunday.

Jordan Davis saw six snaps in his return from an ankle injury.

LB



Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

Haason Reddick 43 snaps

T.J. Edwards 43 snaps

Kyzir White 40 snaps

Nakobe Dean 15 snaps

Patrick Johnson 12 snaps

Christian Elliss 10 snaps

Kyron Johnson 10 snaps

Nakobe Dean saw his first game action of the season and led the Eagles with six tackles. T.J. Edwards logged six tackles as well.

DB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reed Blankenship 55 snaps

Marcus Epps 45 snaps

James Bradberry 45 snaps

Darius Slay 45 snaps

Josiah Scott 41 snaps

Zech McPhearson 12 snaps

Andre Chachere 10 snaps

K’Von Wallace 10 snaps

Reed Blankenship was solid in his first NFL start, while Marcus Epps set the tone with the hit that put Treylon Burks out of the game.

