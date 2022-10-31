Eagles snap count vs. Steelers: Breakdown, observations from Week 8
Philadelphia moved to 7-0 for the first time since 2004 with a dominant 35-13 win over the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards passing and four touchdowns as the undefeated Eagles overcame a slow first-quarter start.
Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and three scores, as Pittsburgh (2-6) could not contain the physical wide receiver.
Here’s the snap count for Sunday’s win.
QB
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts 46 snaps
Gardner Minshew 11 snaps
RB
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Miles Sanders 29 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 14 snaps
Boston Scott 13 snaps
Sanders had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.
WR
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
DeVonta Smith 42 snaps
A.J. Brown 39 snaps
Quez Watkins 37 snaps
Zach Pascal 23 snaps
Britian Covey 4 snaps
Brown had a career day with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
TE
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Goedert 42 snaps
Jack Stoll 30 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 12 snaps
Offensive Line
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Mailata 53 snaps
Landon Dickerson 50 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 46 snaps
Jason Kelce 46 snaps
Lane Johnson 46 snaps
Sua Opeta 11 snaps
Jack Driscoll 11 snaps
Andre Dillard 11 snaps
Cam Jurgens 11 snaps
With such a sizable lead entering the fourth quarter, every active offensive lineman saw snaps in the dominant win.