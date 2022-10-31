Eagles snap count vs. Steelers: Breakdown, observations from Week 8

Philadelphia moved to 7-0 for the first time since 2004 with a dominant 35-13 win over the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards passing and four touchdowns as the undefeated Eagles overcame a slow first-quarter start.

Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and three scores, as Pittsburgh (2-6) could not contain the physical wide receiver.

Here’s the snap count for Sunday’s win.

QB

Jalen Hurts 46 snaps

Gardner Minshew 11 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 29 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 14 snaps

Boston Scott 13 snaps

Sanders had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

WR

DeVonta Smith 42 snaps

A.J. Brown 39 snaps

Quez Watkins 37 snaps

Zach Pascal 23 snaps

Britian Covey 4 snaps

Brown had a career day with six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

TE

Dallas Goedert 42 snaps

Jack Stoll 30 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 12 snaps

Offensive Line

Jordan Mailata 53 snaps

Landon Dickerson 50 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 46 snaps

Jason Kelce 46 snaps

Lane Johnson 46 snaps

Sua Opeta 11 snaps

Jack Driscoll 11 snaps

Andre Dillard 11 snaps

Cam Jurgens 11 snaps

With such a sizable lead entering the fourth quarter, every active offensive lineman saw snaps in the dominant win.

