Eagles snap count vs. Saints: Breakdown, observations from Week 11

The Eagles are 5-6 and roaring towards a potential playoff birth after thrashing the Saints 40-29, in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia dominated New Orleans with the running game and made several timely plays on the defensive side of the ball.

With preparation set to begin for the Giants in Week 12, we’ve got your snap count from Sunday’s win.

QB

Jalen Hurts — 78 snaps

Hurts had 3 rushing touchdowns on the evening and he’s now up to a total of 7 touchdowns on the season, six behind Cam Newton’s single-season record.

RB

Miles Sanders — 36 snaps

Boston Scott — 29 snaps

Jordan Howard — 13 snaps

Sanders had 98 yards rushing in his return, while Jordan Howard also had over 60-yards on the ground before suffering an injury.

WR

DeVonta Smith — 72 snaps

Quez Watkins — 64 snaps

Jalen Reagor — 55 snaps

Arcega-Whiteside — 12 snaps

Greg Ward — 3 snaps

Arcega-Whiteside finally gets the shine, and his 23-yard receptions could go a long way towards helping Philadelphia reach the postseason.

Reagor had 1 catch on 3 targets for -1 yard — the ninth time this season he’s had 25 or fewer yards in a game.

TE

Dallas Goedert 75 snaps

Jac Stoll 17 snaps

Tyree Jackson 14 snaps

Goedert led the Eagles in targets and receiving yards, while Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson split the other 31 snaps.

OL

Jordan Mailata 78 snaps

Landon Dickerson 78 snaps

Jason Kelce 78 snaps

Jack Driscoll 78 snaps

Lane Johnson 78 snaps

Jordan Mailata has been destroying the competition and gained respect after playing enforcer for Jalen Hurts on several plays.

DL

Fletcher Cox 50 snaps

Javon Hargrave 49 snaps

Derek Barnett 45 snaps

Josh Sweat 42 snaps

Tarron Jackson 20 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 19 snaps

Milton Williams 18 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 17 snaps

Fletcher Cox played motivated on Sunday, causing a fumble, while Ryan Kerrigan made the most of all 19 snaps, applying immense pressure all afternoon.

LB

T.J. Edwards 60 snaps

Alex Singleton 58 snaps

Davion Taylor 7 snaps

Genard Avery 4 snaps

Davion Taylor’s knee injury return and Alex Singleton was able to log 58 snaps in his absence. Genard Avery saw his playing time diminish.

DB

Steven Nelson 65 snaps

Rodney McLeod 61 snaps

Avonte Maddox 58 snaps

Anthony Harris 52 snaps

Darius Slay 39 snaps

Zech McPhearson 26 snaps

Marcus Epps 25 snap

Slay is in the concussion protocol, while Zech McPhearson again played meaningful snaps.

