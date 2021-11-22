Eagles snap count vs. Saints: Breakdown, observations from Week 11
The Eagles are 5-6 and roaring towards a potential playoff birth after thrashing the Saints 40-29, in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia dominated New Orleans with the running game and made several timely plays on the defensive side of the ball.
With preparation set to begin for the Giants in Week 12, we’ve got your snap count from Sunday’s win.
QB
Jalen Hurts — 78 snaps
Hurts had 3 rushing touchdowns on the evening and he’s now up to a total of 7 touchdowns on the season, six behind Cam Newton’s single-season record.
RB
Miles Sanders — 36 snaps
Boston Scott — 29 snaps
Jordan Howard — 13 snaps
Sanders had 98 yards rushing in his return, while Jordan Howard also had over 60-yards on the ground before suffering an injury.
WR
DeVonta Smith — 72 snaps
Quez Watkins — 64 snaps
Jalen Reagor — 55 snaps
Arcega-Whiteside — 12 snaps
Greg Ward — 3 snaps
Arcega-Whiteside finally gets the shine, and his 23-yard receptions could go a long way towards helping Philadelphia reach the postseason.
Reagor had 1 catch on 3 targets for -1 yard — the ninth time this season he’s had 25 or fewer yards in a game.
TE
Dallas Goedert 75 snaps
Jac Stoll 17 snaps
Tyree Jackson 14 snaps
Goedert led the Eagles in targets and receiving yards, while Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson split the other 31 snaps.
OL
Jordan Mailata 78 snaps
Landon Dickerson 78 snaps
Jason Kelce 78 snaps
Jack Driscoll 78 snaps
Lane Johnson 78 snaps
Jordan Mailata has been destroying the competition and gained respect after playing enforcer for Jalen Hurts on several plays.
DL
Fletcher Cox 50 snaps
Javon Hargrave 49 snaps
Derek Barnett 45 snaps
Josh Sweat 42 snaps
Tarron Jackson 20 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan 19 snaps
Milton Williams 18 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway 17 snaps
Fletcher Cox played motivated on Sunday, causing a fumble, while Ryan Kerrigan made the most of all 19 snaps, applying immense pressure all afternoon.
LB
T.J. Edwards 60 snaps
Alex Singleton 58 snaps
Davion Taylor 7 snaps
Genard Avery 4 snaps
Davion Taylor’s knee injury return and Alex Singleton was able to log 58 snaps in his absence. Genard Avery saw his playing time diminish.
DB
Steven Nelson 65 snaps
Rodney McLeod 61 snaps
Avonte Maddox 58 snaps
Anthony Harris 52 snaps
Darius Slay 39 snaps
Zech McPhearson 26 snaps
Marcus Epps 25 snap
Slay is in the concussion protocol, while Zech McPhearson again played meaningful snaps.
