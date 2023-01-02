Eagles snap count vs. Saints: Breakdown, observations from Week 17
A sunny Sunday morning turned into a gloomy afternoon on the scoreboard after the New Orleans Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 20-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The win elevated the Saints 7-9 on the season, but they were eliminated from the NFC South and NFC playoff races after Tampa Bay’s win over Carolina.
The Eagles drop to 13-3 on the season after their second straight loss but have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18.
With all eyes now on the final week of the regular season, here’s your snap count and usage rates for Week 17.
QB
Gardner Minshew 55 snaps
RB
Miles Sanders 22 snaps
Boston Scott 18 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 15 snaps
Philadelphia split the running back snaps up with Miles Sanders nursing a knee injury.
WR
A.J. Brown 55 snaps
DeVonta Smith 54 snaps
Quez Watkins 28 snaps
Zach Pascal 20 snaps
DeVonta Smith had 9 catches for 115 yards, while A.J. Brown is 8 yards away from breaking the Eagles single-season mark.
TE
Dallas Goedert 53 snaps
Jack Stoll 10 snanps
OL
Jordan Mailata 55 snaps
Landon Dickerson 55 snaps
Jason Kelce 55 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 55 snaps
Jack Driscoll 55 snaps
It was a brutal afternoon without Lane Johnson, as Gardner Minshew was sacked six times.
DL
Brandon Graham 51 snaps
Fletcher Cox 45 snaps
Javon Hargrave 45 snaps
Milton Williams 26 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 22 snaps
Linval Joseph 21 snaps
Jordan Davis 18 snaps
Josh Sweat 7 snaps
Brandon Graham led the defensive line in snaps after Josh Sweat was forced to exit with a neck injury.
LB
Kyzir White 66 snaps
T.J. Edwards 65 snaps
Haason Reddick 65 snaps
Patrick Johnson 18 snaps
Nakboe Dean 2 snaps
Hasson Reddick logged two more sacks, pushing his total to 16 on the season with a game to play.
DB
Marcus Epps 69 snaps
Reed Blankenship 67 snaps
Darius Slay 67 snaps
James Bradberry 67 snaps
Josiah Scott 32 snaps
K’Von Wallace 6 snaps
