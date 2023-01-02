Eagles snap count vs. Saints: Breakdown, observations from Week 17

A sunny Sunday morning turned into a gloomy afternoon on the scoreboard after the New Orleans Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 20-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The win elevated the Saints 7-9 on the season, but they were eliminated from the NFC South and NFC playoff races after Tampa Bay’s win over Carolina.

The Eagles drop to 13-3 on the season after their second straight loss but have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18.

With all eyes now on the final week of the regular season, here’s your snap count and usage rates for Week 17.

QB

Gardner Minshew 55 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 22 snaps

Boston Scott 18 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 15 snaps

Philadelphia split the running back snaps up with Miles Sanders nursing a knee injury.

WR

A.J. Brown 55 snaps

DeVonta Smith 54 snaps

Quez Watkins 28 snaps

Zach Pascal 20 snaps

DeVonta Smith had 9 catches for 115 yards, while A.J. Brown is 8 yards away from breaking the Eagles single-season mark.

TE

Dallas Goedert 53 snaps

Jack Stoll 10 snanps

OL

Jordan Mailata 55 snaps

Landon Dickerson 55 snaps

Jason Kelce 55 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 55 snaps

Jack Driscoll 55 snaps

It was a brutal afternoon without Lane Johnson, as Gardner Minshew was sacked six times.

DL

Brandon Graham 51 snaps

Fletcher Cox 45 snaps

Javon Hargrave 45 snaps

Milton Williams 26 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 22 snaps

Linval Joseph 21 snaps

Jordan Davis 18 snaps

Josh Sweat 7 snaps

Brandon Graham led the defensive line in snaps after Josh Sweat was forced to exit with a neck injury.

LB

Kyzir White 66 snaps

T.J. Edwards 65 snaps

Haason Reddick 65 snaps

Patrick Johnson 18 snaps

Nakboe Dean 2 snaps

Hasson Reddick logged two more sacks, pushing his total to 16 on the season with a game to play.

DB

Marcus Epps 69 snaps

Reed Blankenship 67 snaps

Darius Slay 67 snaps

James Bradberry 67 snaps

Josiah Scott 32 snaps

K’Von Wallace 6 snaps

