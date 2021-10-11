Eagles snap count vs. Panthers: Breakdown, observations from Week 5

The Eagles defeated the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday, improving their record to 2-3 on the season while stopping the bleeding caused by a three-game losing streak.

With preparation for a Thursday night matchup with the Patriots approaching, here’s Sunday’s snap count.

QB

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts: 67 snaps

Hurts was 22 of 37 for 198 yards on the day.

RB

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs the ball during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders: 50 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell: 16 snaps

Sanders led the group in snaps and logged his most carries on the season. Kenneth Gainwell saw his role significantly reduced.

WR

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball after a catch as Carolina Panthers cornerback A.J. Bouye (24) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 62 snaps

Quez Watkins 55 snaps

Jalen Reagor 47 snaps

Greg Ward 11 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 3 snaps

Smith led the Eagles in yards and targets again.

TE

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Goedert 45 snaps

Zach Ertz 40 snaps

Jack Stoll 5 snaps

The Eagles’ tight end duo combined for 3 catches on 9 targets and less than 31-yards total.

OL

Story continues

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Andre Dillard 67 snaps

Jordan Mailata 67 snaps

Jason Kelce 67 snaps

Jack Driscoll 67 snaps

Landon Dickerson 55 snaps

Nate Herbig 12 snaps

Brett Toth 1 snap

Dickerson allowed the most pressures on the day and everyone but Kelce allowed over three pressures, while Mailata gave up two sacks.

DL

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) react after a sack during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Sweat 53 snaps

Fletcher Cox 51 snaps

Derek Barnett 50 snaps

Javon Hargrave 49 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 21 snaps

Milton Williams 21 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 21 snaps

Tarron Jackson 18 snaps

Fletcher Cox logged his first sack of the season, Josh Sweat picked up another sack and Javon Hargrave logged his 6th sack of the season.

LB

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Alex Singleton 53 snaps

Genard Avery 36 snaps

Eric Wilson 29 snaps

Davion Taylor 24 snaps

T.J. Edwards 16 snaps

Eric Wilson continues to see his playing time decrease, while Singleton led the team in tackles.

DB

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a ball intended for D.J. Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers during a football game at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Darius Slay 71 snaps

Anthony Harris 71 snaps

Steven Nelson 71 snaps

Avonte Maddox 55 snaps

Rodney McLeod 51 snaps

Marcus Epps 20 snaps

Slay logged multiple interceptions, while Steven Nelson registered his first sack of the season.

1

1