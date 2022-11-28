Eagles snap count vs. Packers: Breakdown, observations from Week 12

The Eagles are 10-1 and looking ahead to a physical matchup against the Tennessee Titans after a 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night football.

The win saw Philadelphia nearly break the franchise record for rushing in a game, while Jalen Hurts became the first player to rush and pass for 150+ yards.

The snap count is out, and here’s how the playing time was distributed.

QB

Jalen Hurts 80 snaps

Hurts broke an Eagles record for a quarterback with 157 rushing yards on 17 attempts and added two passing scores.

RB

Miles Sanders 43 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 27 snaps

Boston Scott 10 snaps

Sanders was electric on the night, rushing for a career-high 143 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 21 attempts as the Eagles dominated the Packers on the ground.

Kenneth Gainwell had eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

WR

A.J. Brown 77 snaps

DeVonta Smith 74 snaps

Quez Watkins 66 snaps

Zach Pascal 9 snaps

DeVonta Smith had four catches for 50 yards, while A.J. Brown had four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Quez Watkins has touchdown catches in back-to-back games.

TE

Jack Stoll 64 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 23 snaps

Tyree Jackson 5 snaps

Eagles tight ends performed much better in the second matchup without Dallas Goedert in the lineup.

Jack Stoll played a vital role in the running game.

OL

Jordan Mailata 80 snaps

Jason Kelce 80 snaps

Lane Johnson 80 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 80 snaps

Landon Dickerson 76 snaps

Andre Dillard 4 snaps

Cameron Jurgens 2 snaps

The NFL’s best offensive line led the way for Miles Sanders who ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 yards overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

DL

Javon Hargrave 31 snaps

Fletcher Cox 31 snaps

Linval Joseph 30 snaps

Josh Sweat 29 snaps

Brandon Graham 21 snaps

Milton Williams 18 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 18 snaps

Robert Quinn 11 snaps

Josh Sweat had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit on the night, while Fletcher Cox had two tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

LB

T.J. Edwards 49 snaps

Haason Reddick 37 snaps

Kyzir White 33 snaps

Patrick Johnson 2 snaps

T.J. Edwards had six tackles, while Haason Reddick had four tackles and a half sack, raising his total to 8.0 on the year.

DB

Marcus Epps 49 snaps

James Bradberry 49 snaps

Darius Slay 46 snaps

Reed Blankenship 35 snaps

Josiah Scott 33 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 11 snaps

Zech McPhearson 3 snaps

K’Von Wallace 2 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited the game with a rib injury, clearing the way for Reed Blankenship to see his first extended action of the season.

The rookie responded with six tackles, and his first career interception off Aaron Rodgers.

