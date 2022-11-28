Eagles snap count vs. Packers: Breakdown, observations from Week 12
The Eagles are 10-1 and looking ahead to a physical matchup against the Tennessee Titans after a 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night football.
The win saw Philadelphia nearly break the franchise record for rushing in a game, while Jalen Hurts became the first player to rush and pass for 150+ yards.
The snap count is out, and here’s how the playing time was distributed.
QB
Jalen Hurts 80 snaps
Hurts broke an Eagles record for a quarterback with 157 rushing yards on 17 attempts and added two passing scores.
RB
Miles Sanders 43 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 27 snaps
Boston Scott 10 snaps
Sanders was electric on the night, rushing for a career-high 143 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 21 attempts as the Eagles dominated the Packers on the ground.
Kenneth Gainwell had eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.
WR
A.J. Brown 77 snaps
DeVonta Smith 74 snaps
Quez Watkins 66 snaps
Zach Pascal 9 snaps
DeVonta Smith had four catches for 50 yards, while A.J. Brown had four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Quez Watkins has touchdown catches in back-to-back games.
TE
Jack Stoll 64 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 23 snaps
Tyree Jackson 5 snaps
Eagles tight ends performed much better in the second matchup without Dallas Goedert in the lineup.
Jack Stoll played a vital role in the running game.
OL
Jordan Mailata 80 snaps
Jason Kelce 80 snaps
Lane Johnson 80 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 80 snaps
Landon Dickerson 76 snaps
Andre Dillard 4 snaps
Cameron Jurgens 2 snaps
The NFL’s best offensive line led the way for Miles Sanders who ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 yards overall, the second-best total for the franchise.
DL
Javon Hargrave 31 snaps
Fletcher Cox 31 snaps
Linval Joseph 30 snaps
Josh Sweat 29 snaps
Brandon Graham 21 snaps
Milton Williams 18 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 18 snaps
Robert Quinn 11 snaps
Josh Sweat had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit on the night, while Fletcher Cox had two tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
LB
T.J. Edwards 49 snaps
Haason Reddick 37 snaps
Kyzir White 33 snaps
Patrick Johnson 2 snaps
T.J. Edwards had six tackles, while Haason Reddick had four tackles and a half sack, raising his total to 8.0 on the year.
DB
Marcus Epps 49 snaps
James Bradberry 49 snaps
Darius Slay 46 snaps
Reed Blankenship 35 snaps
Josiah Scott 33 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 11 snaps
Zech McPhearson 3 snaps
K’Von Wallace 2 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited the game with a rib injury, clearing the way for Reed Blankenship to see his first extended action of the season.
The rookie responded with six tackles, and his first career interception off Aaron Rodgers.