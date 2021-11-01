Eagles snap count vs. Lions: Breakdown, observations from Week 8

The Eagles got back into the win column with a huge 44-6 road victory over the Lions on Sunday, raising their record to 3-5 on the season, while keeping slight playoff chances possible.

With Miles Sanders and other big named stars out, Week 8 provided an opportunity for some familiar names to still the show.

Here’s your Week 8 snap count.

QB

Hurts 51 snaps

Gardner Minshew 14 snaps

Hurts was 9-14 for 103 yards, while also leading the Eagles with 70 rushing yards.

RB

Boston Scott 29 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps

Jordan Howard 16 snaps

All three players received over 12 snaps apiece, while Scott and Howard both logged 2 touchdowns as well.

WR



Quez Watkins 58 snaps

DeVonta Smith 44 snaps

Jalen Reagor 12 snaps

Greg Ward 32 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 snaps

TE

Stoll played the most snaps of his career, while Goedert logged 7 catches for almost 80-yards.

Dallas Goedert 44 snaps

Jack Stoll 42 snaps

Richard Rodgers 24 snaps

OL

Jordan Mailata 65 snaps

Landon Dickerson 65 snaps

Nate Herbig 60 snaps

Lane Johnson 51 snaps

Jason Kelce 51 snaps

Brett Toth 14 snaps

Andre Dillard 14 snaps

Jack Driscoll 5 snaps

The unit was physically dominating on Sunday, not allowing a sack, and not one guy allowing more than 1 pressure.

DL

This unit dominated to the tune of 6 sacks on the day, with Sweat logging 2.

Milton Williams 34 snaps

Derek Barnett 33 snaps

Javon Hargrave 31 snaps

Josh Sweat 30 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 27 snaps

Fletcher Cox 27 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 26 snaps

Tarron Jackson 22 snaps

Marlon Tuipulotu 13 snaps

LB

T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards 41 snaps

Davion Taylor 31 snaps

Alex Singleton 21 snaps

Shaun Bradley 16 snaps

Genard Avery 16 snaps

Patrick Johnson 2 snaps

Eric Wilson was a healthy scratch, while Alex Singleton played his least amount of sacks in almost two years. T.J. Edwards led the Eagles in tackles.

DB

Marcus Epps 62 snaps

Rodney McLeod 46 snaps

Steven Nelson 46 snaps

Darius Slay 46 snaps

Avonte Maddox 37 snaps

Andre Chachere 19 snaps

Tay Gowan 16 snaps

Josiah Scott 16 snaps

K’Von Wallace 16 snaps

Marcus Epps started for an injury Anthony Harris, while Darius Slay scored a TD in his return.

