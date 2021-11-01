Eagles snap count vs. Lions: Breakdown, observations from Week 8
The Eagles got back into the win column with a huge 44-6 road victory over the Lions on Sunday, raising their record to 3-5 on the season, while keeping slight playoff chances possible.
With Miles Sanders and other big named stars out, Week 8 provided an opportunity for some familiar names to still the show.
Here’s your Week 8 snap count.
QB
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts 51 snaps
Gardner Minshew 14 snaps
Hurts was 9-14 for 103 yards, while also leading the Eagles with 70 rushing yards.
RB
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Scott 29 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps
Jordan Howard 16 snaps
All three players received over 12 snaps apiece, while Scott and Howard both logged 2 touchdowns as well.
WR
Quez Watkins 58 snaps
DeVonta Smith 44 snaps
Jalen Reagor 12 snaps
Greg Ward 32 snaps
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 snaps
TE
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Stoll played the most snaps of his career, while Goedert logged 7 catches for almost 80-yards.
Dallas Goedert 44 snaps
Jack Stoll 42 snaps
Richard Rodgers 24 snaps
OL
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jordan Mailata 65 snaps
Landon Dickerson 65 snaps
Nate Herbig 60 snaps
Lane Johnson 51 snaps
Jason Kelce 51 snaps
Brett Toth 14 snaps
Andre Dillard 14 snaps
Jack Driscoll 5 snaps
The unit was physically dominating on Sunday, not allowing a sack, and not one guy allowing more than 1 pressure.
DL
Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
This unit dominated to the tune of 6 sacks on the day, with Sweat logging 2.
Milton Williams 34 snaps
Derek Barnett 33 snaps
Javon Hargrave 31 snaps
Josh Sweat 30 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway 27 snaps
Fletcher Cox 27 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan 26 snaps
Tarron Jackson 22 snaps
Marlon Tuipulotu 13 snaps
LB
T.J. Edwards
T.J. Edwards 41 snaps
Davion Taylor 31 snaps
Alex Singleton 21 snaps
Shaun Bradley 16 snaps
Genard Avery 16 snaps
Patrick Johnson 2 snaps
Eric Wilson was a healthy scratch, while Alex Singleton played his least amount of sacks in almost two years. T.J. Edwards led the Eagles in tackles.
DB
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble by Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) for a touchdown during second half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Detroit Lions
Marcus Epps 62 snaps
Rodney McLeod 46 snaps
Steven Nelson 46 snaps
Darius Slay 46 snaps
Avonte Maddox 37 snaps
Andre Chachere 19 snaps
Tay Gowan 16 snaps
Josiah Scott 16 snaps
K’Von Wallace 16 snaps
Marcus Epps started for an injury Anthony Harris, while Darius Slay scored a TD in his return.
