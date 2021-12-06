Eagles snap count vs. Jets: Breakdown, observations from Week 13
The Eagles moved their record to 6-7 on the season, as the team dominated the Jets, 33-18, to enter their Week 14 bye week with plenty of momentum.
Philadelphia’s snap count has been released and there are several new names on the list.
QB
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to throw the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Gardner Minshew 71 snaps
The Eagles’ backup quarterback was 20 of 25, for 242 yards in the Eagles victory, cementing his status as one of the NFL’s top backup quarterbacks.
RB
Miles Sanders 41 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 27 snaps
Boston Scott 2 snaps
Sanders went over 100-yards rushing for the first time this season and logged 24-carries on the day before suffering another ankle injury. Boston Scott was reduced to 2 snaps after dealing with a sickness.
WR
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) runs with the ball in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Quez Watkins 55 snaps
Jalen Reagor 48 snaps
DeVonta Smith 44 snaps
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 14 snaps
Watkins led the Eagles wide receivers in snaps and catches with 3 for 60-yards. DeVonta Smith was again held to 2 catches on 4 targets.
TE
Dallas Goedert 68 snaps
Jack Stoll 28 snaps
Tyree Jackson 27 snaps
Goedert dominated the Jets on Sunday, logging 6 catches for 105 yards and 2 scores.
OL
Jordan Mailata 71 snaps
Nate Herbig 71 snaps
Lane Johnson 71 snaps
Landon Dickerson 70 snaps
Jason Kelce 70 snaps
Sua Opeta 2 snaps
Minshew was sacked twice, but the Eagles again rushed for over 150-yards and allowed only 2 pressures.
DL
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Fletcher Cox 44 snaps
Derek Barnett 40 snaps
Javon Hargrave 37 snaps
Josh Sweat 34 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway 22 snaps
Milton Williams 20 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan 20 snaps
Tarron Jackson 19 snaps
Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave both logged sacks and each recorded at least four pressures, according to PFF. Hargrave was credited with six pressures, tying his single game-high this season.
LB
T.J. Edwards 57 snaps
Alex Singleton 55 snaps
Genard Avery 14 snaps
Singleton allowed five receptions for 74 yards while logging 8 total tackles.
T.J. Edwards logged 11 tackles and was the first contact defender on 10 of those.
DB
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Darius Slay 59 snaps
Avonte Maddox 49 snaps
Anthony Harris 48 snaps
Rodney McLeod 38 snaps
Marcus Epps 34 snaps
Zech McPhearson 33 snaps
Steven Nelson 26 snaps
Slay allowed 38 yards on six targets and added two forced incompletions. Marcus Epps continues to see his snap count increase and he responded with an interception.
