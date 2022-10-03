Eagles snap count vs. Jaguars: Breakdown, observations from Week 4
The Eagles are 4-0 atop the NFC East after a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Jaguars in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.
Buoyed by a dominant rushing attack, the Eagles could withstand the loss of two offensive linemen and two key defenders in the secondary to respond after finding themselves down 14-0 to start.
With preparation for the matchup against the Cardinals set to begin, here’s the snap count and player usage for Week 4.
QB
Jalen Hurts 82 snaps
Hurts finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.
RB
Miles Sanders 55 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 22 snaps
Trey Sermon 5 snaps
Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards on the ground while Trey Sermon saw his first action of the season.
WR
DeVonta Smith 71 snaps
A.J. Brown 70 snaps
Quez Watkins 49 snaps
Zach Pascal 20 snaps
Brown logged 70 snaps despite missing the bulk of the week due to the birth of his new son.
Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal were both held without a catch.
TE
Dallas Goedert 74 snaps
Jack Stoll 33 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 11 snaps
Goedert paced the position with 74 snaps and logged five catches for 72 yards on six targets.
OL
Landon Dickerson 82 snaps
Lane Johnson 82 snaps
Jason Kelce 82 snaps
Jack Driscoll 76 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 62 snaps
Sua Opeta 20 snaps
Jordan Mailata 6 snaps
Jordan Mailata only played six snaps and will have an MRI on his shoulder after suffering an injury trying to make a tackle on a Jalen Hurts interception.
Sua Opeta logged 20 snaps for an injured Isaac Seumalo, and the Eagles didn’t miss a beat.
DL
Fletcher Cox 35 snaps
Javon Hargrave 33 snaps
Josh Sweat 31 snaps
Brandon Graham 20 snaps
Jordan Davis 17 snaps
Milton Williams 13 snaps
Marlon Tuipulotu 12 snaps
Josh Sweat and Jordan Davis both logged four tackles and one tackle for loss.
LB
T.J. Edwards 45 snaps
Haason Reddick 39 snaps
Kyzir White 36 snaps
Patrick Johnson 4 snaps
Edwards led the Eagles with six tackles, while Reddick led the team with two more sacks and a tackle for loss.
Nakobe Dean and Shaun Bradley saw most of their work on special teams.
DB
Marcus Epps 47 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 47 snaps
James Bradberry 47 snaps
Zech McPhearson 44 snaps
Josiah Scott 42 snaps
Darius Slay 3 snaps
K’Von Wallace 2 snaps
Avonte Maddox was ruled out of the game and Darius Slay logged three plays before exiting with a forearm injury.
Zech McPhearson and Josiah Scott logged 42+ snaps a piece in the win.