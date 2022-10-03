Eagles snap count vs. Jaguars: Breakdown, observations from Week 4

The Eagles are 4-0 atop the NFC East after a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Jaguars in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia.

Buoyed by a dominant rushing attack, the Eagles could withstand the loss of two offensive linemen and two key defenders in the secondary to respond after finding themselves down 14-0 to start.

With preparation for the matchup against the Cardinals set to begin, here’s the snap count and player usage for Week 4.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 82 snaps

Hurts finished the game 16-of-25 passing for 204 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 55 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 22 snaps

Trey Sermon 5 snaps

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards on the ground while Trey Sermon saw his first action of the season.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 71 snaps

A.J. Brown 70 snaps

Quez Watkins 49 snaps

Zach Pascal 20 snaps

Brown logged 70 snaps despite missing the bulk of the week due to the birth of his new son.

Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal were both held without a catch.

TE

Dallas Goedert 74 snaps

Jack Stoll 33 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 11 snaps

Goedert paced the position with 74 snaps and logged five catches for 72 yards on six targets.

OL

Landon Dickerson 82 snaps

Lane Johnson 82 snaps

Jason Kelce 82 snaps

Jack Driscoll 76 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 62 snaps

Sua Opeta 20 snaps

Jordan Mailata 6 snaps

Jordan Mailata only played six snaps and will have an MRI on his shoulder after suffering an injury trying to make a tackle on a Jalen Hurts interception.

Sua Opeta logged 20 snaps for an injured Isaac Seumalo, and the Eagles didn’t miss a beat.

[pickup_prop id=”26651″>

DL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox 35 snaps

Javon Hargrave 33 snaps

Josh Sweat 31 snaps

Brandon Graham 20 snaps

Jordan Davis 17 snaps

Milton Williams 13 snaps

Marlon Tuipulotu 12 snaps

Story continues

Josh Sweat and Jordan Davis both logged four tackles and one tackle for loss.

LB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards 45 snaps

Haason Reddick 39 snaps

Kyzir White 36 snaps

Patrick Johnson 4 snaps

Edwards led the Eagles with six tackles, while Reddick led the team with two more sacks and a tackle for loss.

Nakobe Dean and Shaun Bradley saw most of their work on special teams.

DB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Epps 47 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 47 snaps

James Bradberry 47 snaps

Zech McPhearson 44 snaps

Josiah Scott 42 snaps

Darius Slay 3 snaps

K’Von Wallace 2 snaps

Avonte Maddox was ruled out of the game and Darius Slay logged three plays before exiting with a forearm injury.

Zech McPhearson and Josiah Scott logged 42+ snaps a piece in the win.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire