Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 12

Philadelphia went from potential playoff darling to once again searching for an identity after a disastrous 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Jalen Hurts attempted 31 passes on the day, completing less than 50% of his attempts, while Jalen Reagor had more targets than Goedert and DeVonta Smith combined.

Here’s your snap count for Week 12.

QB

Jalen Hurts 67 snaps

In his worst outing as a pro, Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his passes while tossing 3 costly interceptions.

RB

Boston Scott 34 snaps

Miles Sanders 22 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps

Sanders suffered an ankle injury, causing him to only log 22 snaps and 9 total carries in the loss.

Boston Scott played well but his fumble was costly.

WR

DeVonta Smith 61 snaps

Quez Watkins 55 snaps

Jalen Reagor 45 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 15 snaps

Greg Ward 7 snaps

Reagor had as many targets as Smith and Dallas Goedert combined and his 2 late drops could signal a shift in his playing time moving forward.

Jalen Hurts attempted 31 passes yet only targeted DeVonta Smith 4 times on the day.

TE

Dallas Goedert 64 snaps

Jack Stoll 16 snaps

Tyree Jackson 5 snaps

Everything you need to know about the Eagles’ loss can be found in Dallas Goedert only having 1 catch for 0 yards on 3 targets.

OL

Jordan Mailata 67 snaps

Landon Dickerson 67 snaps

Lane Johnson 67 snaps

Nate Herbig 52 snaps

Jack Driscoll 46 snaps

Jason Kelce 36 snaps

Philadelphia’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage in the run game, and yet Sirianni chose to continue passing while Jalen Hurts struggled. Jack Driscoll was carted off, and Jason Kelce’s knee will be something to watch.

DL

Javon Hargrave 45 snaps

Fletcher Cox 44 snaps

Josh Sweat 41 snaps

Derek Barnett 38 snaps

Milton Williams 26 snaps

Tarron Jackson 19 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 16 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 13 snaps

Gannon’s defense stopped the run, but they did little to pressure Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

LB

Alex Singleton 57 snaps

T.J. Edwards 56 snaps

Genard Avery 19 snaps

The Eagles only played 3 linebackers all afternoon, as Singleton and Edwards combined for 19 tackles. Saquon Barkley was held to 13 carries for 40 yards, and 4 catches for 13 yards.

DB

Steven Nelson 59 snaps

Darius Slay 59 snaps

Anthony Harris 58 snaps

Rodney McLeod 53 snaps

Avonte Maddox 43 snaps

Marcus Epps 14 snaps

Maddox 8 tackles, while Slay was solid against former teammate Kenny Golladay.

