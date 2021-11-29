Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 12
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Philadelphia went from potential playoff darling to once again searching for an identity after a disastrous 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Jalen Hurts attempted 31 passes on the day, completing less than 50% of his attempts, while Jalen Reagor had more targets than Goedert and DeVonta Smith combined.
Here’s your snap count for Week 12.
QB
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyg Vs Phi
Jalen Hurts 67 snaps
In his worst outing as a pro, Hurts completed less than 50 percent of his passes while tossing 3 costly interceptions.
RB
(AP Photo/John Munson)
Boston Scott 34 snaps
Miles Sanders 22 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps
Sanders suffered an ankle injury, causing him to only log 22 snaps and 9 total carries in the loss.
Boston Scott played well but his fumble was costly.
WR
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith 61 snaps
Quez Watkins 55 snaps
Jalen Reagor 45 snaps
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 15 snaps
Greg Ward 7 snaps
Reagor had as many targets as Smith and Dallas Goedert combined and his 2 late drops could signal a shift in his playing time moving forward.
Jalen Hurts attempted 31 passes yet only targeted DeVonta Smith 4 times on the day.
TE
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Goedert 64 snaps
Jack Stoll 16 snaps
Tyree Jackson 5 snaps
Everything you need to know about the Eagles’ loss can be found in Dallas Goedert only having 1 catch for 0 yards on 3 targets.
OL
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Jordan Mailata 67 snaps
Landon Dickerson 67 snaps
Lane Johnson 67 snaps
Nate Herbig 52 snaps
Jack Driscoll 46 snaps
Jason Kelce 36 snaps
Philadelphia’s offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage in the run game, and yet Sirianni chose to continue passing while Jalen Hurts struggled. Jack Driscoll was carted off, and Jason Kelce’s knee will be something to watch.
DL
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Javon Hargrave 45 snaps
Fletcher Cox 44 snaps
Josh Sweat 41 snaps
Derek Barnett 38 snaps
Milton Williams 26 snaps
Tarron Jackson 19 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway 16 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan 13 snaps
Gannon’s defense stopped the run, but they did little to pressure Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
LB
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alex Singleton 57 snaps
T.J. Edwards 56 snaps
Genard Avery 19 snaps
The Eagles only played 3 linebackers all afternoon, as Singleton and Edwards combined for 19 tackles. Saquon Barkley was held to 13 carries for 40 yards, and 4 catches for 13 yards.
DB
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) runs with the ball with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23). The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Nyg Vs Phi
Steven Nelson 59 snaps
Darius Slay 59 snaps
Anthony Harris 58 snaps
Rodney McLeod 53 snaps
Avonte Maddox 43 snaps
Marcus Epps 14 snaps
Maddox 8 tackles, while Slay was solid against former teammate Kenny Golladay.
1
1