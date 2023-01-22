Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from divisional round win
The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.
Here’s the snap count and usage rate for Saturday.
QB
Jalen Hurts 67 snaps
Gardner Minshew 3 snaps
RB
Miles Sanders 28 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 26 snaps
Boston Scott 16 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell had 112 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, while Miles Sanders had 90 yards on 17 carries.
Boston Scott logged six carries for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown.
WR
DeVonta Smith 67 snaps
A.J. Brown 51 snaps
Zach Pascal 24 snaps
Quez Watkins 22 snaps
With the Eagles focusing on a balanced rushing attack, DeVonta led the team with 67 snaps as he paced the wide receivers with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
A.J. Brown was held to three catches for 22 yards on six targets, while Zach Pascal was dominant as a run blocker.
TE
Dallas Goedert 67 snaps
Jack Stoll 37 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 27 snaps
Goedert played every significant offensive snap, recording five catches, for 58 yards and one touchdown.
OL
Jordan Mailata 70 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 67 snaps
Jason Kelce 67 snaps
Lane Johnson 67 snaps
Landon Dickerson 65 snaps
Andre Dillard 8 snaps
Cam Jurgens 3 snaps
Jack Driscoll 3 snaps
The Eagles were dominant up front in the running game and contained the Giants’ swarming pass rush. On 26 pass-blocking snaps, Philadelphia’s front-five didn’t give up any sacks or hits and only allowed one pressure according to PFF. The 3.9% pressure rate allowed is the second-lowest given up by an offensive line in a playoff game in the PFF era.
DL
Josh Sweat 34 snaps
Javon Hargrave 31 snaps
Fletcher Cox 28 snaps
Jordan Davis 19 snaps
Milton Williams 18 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 15 snaps
Brandon Graham 12 snaps
Linval Joseph 10 snaps
Fletcher Cox was stout with four tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hit.
Brandon Graham played his lowest amount of snaps in weeks, while Josh Sweat led all pass rushers with 34 snaps.
LB
T.J. Edwards 47 snaps
Haason Reddick 36 snaps
Kyzir White 31 snaps
Robert Quinn 16 snaps
Patrick Johnson 7 snaps
Christian Elliss 5 snaps
Nakobe Dean 5 snaps
DB
Reed Blankenship 48 snaps
Marcus Epps 47 snaps
James Bradberry 47 snaps
Darius Slay 47 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 47 snaps
K’Von Wallace 7 snaps
Josh Jobe 5 snaps
Zech McPhearson 5 snaps
Josiah Scott 5 snaps
Blankenship was outstanding in the safety position, allowing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to flourish in the slot.