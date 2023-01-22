Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from divisional round win

The Eagles are set to host the NFC Championship game after a 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts was 16-24 passing for 154 yards and two passing touchdowns, while the third-year star also logged 9 carries for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Here’s the snap count and usage rate for Saturday.

QB

Jalen Hurts 67 snaps

Gardner Minshew 3 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 28 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 26 snaps

Boston Scott 16 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell had 112 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, while Miles Sanders had 90 yards on 17 carries.

Boston Scott logged six carries for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown.

WR

DeVonta Smith 67 snaps

A.J. Brown 51 snaps

Zach Pascal 24 snaps

Quez Watkins 22 snaps

With the Eagles focusing on a balanced rushing attack, DeVonta led the team with 67 snaps as he paced the wide receivers with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown was held to three catches for 22 yards on six targets, while Zach Pascal was dominant as a run blocker.

TE

Dallas Goedert 67 snaps

Jack Stoll 37 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 27 snaps

Goedert played every significant offensive snap, recording five catches, for 58 yards and one touchdown.

OL

Jordan Mailata 70 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 67 snaps

Jason Kelce 67 snaps

Lane Johnson 67 snaps

Landon Dickerson 65 snaps

Andre Dillard 8 snaps

Cam Jurgens 3 snaps

Jack Driscoll 3 snaps

The Eagles were dominant up front in the running game and contained the Giants’ swarming pass rush. On 26 pass-blocking snaps, Philadelphia’s front-five didn’t give up any sacks or hits and only allowed one pressure according to PFF. The 3.9% pressure rate allowed is the second-lowest given up by an offensive line in a playoff game in the PFF era.

DL

Josh Sweat 34 snaps

Javon Hargrave 31 snaps

Fletcher Cox 28 snaps

Jordan Davis 19 snaps

Milton Williams 18 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 15 snaps

Brandon Graham 12 snaps

Linval Joseph 10 snaps

Fletcher Cox was stout with four tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hit.

Brandon Graham played his lowest amount of snaps in weeks, while Josh Sweat led all pass rushers with 34 snaps.

LB

T.J. Edwards 47 snaps

Haason Reddick 36 snaps

Kyzir White 31 snaps

Robert Quinn 16 snaps

Patrick Johnson 7 snaps

Christian Elliss 5 snaps

Nakobe Dean Elliss 5 snaps

DB

Reed Blankenship 48 snaps

Marcus Epps 47 snaps

James Bradberry 47 snaps

Darius Slay 47 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 47 snaps

K’Von Wallace 7 snaps

Josh Jobe 5 snaps

Zech McPhearson 5 snaps

Josiah Scott 5 snaps

Blankenship was outstanding in the safety position, allowing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to flourish in the slot.

