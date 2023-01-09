Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 18

The Eagles finished the regular season 14-3 and as the top team in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants that clinched the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.

Philadelphia had C.J. Gardner-Johnson return to the lineup and he made his presence felt, while Boston Scott continued his role as the Giant’s killer on offense.

With all eyes now turned toward the postseason, here are your final snap counts and usage rates for the regular season.

QB

Jalen Hurts 73 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 29 snaps

Boston Scott 24 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps

Philadelphia again went the route of running back by committee and it was Boston Scott who led the team in rushing yards on Sunday.

WR

DeVonta Smith 73 snaps

A.J. Brown 58 snaps

Quez Watkins 31 snaps

Zach Pascal 19 snaps

DeVonta Smith played every down on offense and led the Eagles with seven catches, while A.J. Brown almost logged another 100-yard game.

TE

Dallas Goedert 73 snaps

Jack Stoll 26 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 11 snaps

All three tight ends saw significant playing time, and Goedert paced the group with 6 catches for 46 yards on seven targets.

OL

Jordan Mailata 73 snaps

Landon Dickerson 71 snaps

Jason Kelce 73 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 73 snaps

Jack Driscoll 73 snaps

Andre Dillard 2 snaps

Cam Jurgens 1 snap

