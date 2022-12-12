Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 14

The Eagles are 12-1 and roaring toward the NFC playoffs after a dominating 48-22 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts returned to the scene of his worst game and led Philadelphia with 217 yards passing and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here’s the snap count and playing time usage for Sunday’s huge win.

Jalen Hurts 63 snaps

Gardner Minshew 5 snaps

Miles Sanders 45 snaps

Boston Scott 12 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 12 snaps

Sanders was the bell cow running back on Sunday, running for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Boston Scott was huge on special teams and logged another rushing touchdown against the Giants.

DeVonta Smith 62 snaps

A.J. Brown 58 snaps

Quez Watkins 32 snaps

Zach Pascal 19 snaps

Britain Covey 5 snaps

A.J. Brown had 4 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, while DeVonta Smith followed with 5 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Jack Stoll 47 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 39 snaps

Tyree Jackson 9 snaps

Calcaterra had 2 catches for 24 yards while Stoll had 2 catches for 20 yards in the win.

Jordan Mailata 68 snaps

Landon Dickerson 68 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 63 snaps

Jason Kelce 53 snaps

Lane Johnson 46 snaps

Jack Driscoll 12 snaps

Cam Jurgens 5 snaps

Andre Dillard 5 snaps

Lane Johnson exited the game late with an abdominal injury, but it wasn’t deemed serious.

Javon Hargrave 31 snaps

Josh Sweat 30 snaps

Brandon Graham 29 snaps

Fletcher Cox 29 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 29 snaps

Milton Williams 24 snaps

Linval Joseph 19 snaps

Jordan Davis 15 snaps

The Eagles sacked Daniel Jones 7 times on the afternoon, with Brandon Graham logging three of the seven.

Haason Reddick 55 snaps

T.J. Edwards 48 snaps

Kyzir White 36 snaps

Patrick Johnson 14 snaps

Nakobe Dean 12 snaps

Christian Elliss 12 snaps

Reddick logged another sack, reaching 10+ for the third straight season. Christian Elliss was among the game leaders with six tackles.

Marcus Epps 64 snaps

Darius Slay 52 snaps

James Bradberry 52 snaps

Avonte Maddox 49 snaps

K’Von Wallace 46 snaps

Reed Blankenship18 snaps

Josiah Scott 16 snaps

Zech McPhearson 12 snaps

Josh Jobe 12 snaps

Marcus Epps led the Eagles with 8 tackles, while Avonte Maddox logged seven tackles in his return.

