Eagles snap count vs. Giants: Breakdown, observations from Week 14
The Eagles are 12-1 and roaring toward the NFC playoffs after a dominating 48-22 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts returned to the scene of his worst game and led Philadelphia with 217 yards passing and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.
Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.
Here’s the snap count and playing time usage for Sunday’s huge win.
QB
Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022
Jalen Hurts 63 snaps
Gardner Minshew 5 snaps
Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race
RB
Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Sanders 45 snaps
Boston Scott 12 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 12 snaps
Sanders was the bell cow running back on Sunday, running for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Boston Scott was huge on special teams and logged another rushing touchdown against the Giants.
WR
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith 62 snaps
A.J. Brown 58 snaps
Quez Watkins 32 snaps
Zach Pascal 19 snaps
Britain Covey 5 snaps
A.J. Brown had 4 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, while DeVonta Smith followed with 5 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown of his own.
TE
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Stoll 47 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 39 snaps
Tyree Jackson 9 snaps
Calcaterra had 2 catches for 24 yards while Stoll had 2 catches for 20 yards in the win.
OL
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Mailata 68 snaps
Landon Dickerson 68 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 63 snaps
Jason Kelce 53 snaps
Lane Johnson 46 snaps
Jack Driscoll 12 snaps
Cam Jurgens 5 snaps
Andre Dillard 5 snaps
Lane Johnson exited the game late with an abdominal injury, but it wasn’t deemed serious.
DL
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Javon Hargrave 31 snaps
Josh Sweat 30 snaps
Brandon Graham 29 snaps
Fletcher Cox 29 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 29 snaps
Milton Williams 24 snaps
Linval Joseph 19 snaps
Jordan Davis 15 snaps
The Eagles sacked Daniel Jones 7 times on the afternoon, with Brandon Graham logging three of the seven.
LB
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Haason Reddick 55 snaps
T.J. Edwards 48 snaps
Kyzir White 36 snaps
Patrick Johnson 14 snaps
Nakobe Dean 12 snaps
Christian Elliss 12 snaps
Reddick logged another sack, reaching 10+ for the third straight season. Christian Elliss was among the game leaders with six tackles.
DB
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Marcus Epps 64 snaps
Darius Slay 52 snaps
James Bradberry 52 snaps
Avonte Maddox 49 snaps
K’Von Wallace 46 snaps
Reed Blankenship18 snaps
Josiah Scott 16 snaps
Zech McPhearson 12 snaps
Josh Jobe 12 snaps
Marcus Epps led the Eagles with 8 tackles, while Avonte Maddox logged seven tackles in his return.
