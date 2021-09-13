Eagles snap count vs. Falcons: Breakdown, observations from Week 1

Nick Sirianni earned his first career victory as a head coach for the Eagles on Sunday in Atlanta, leading the Birds to a 32-6 road win behind strong play from Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and a stout defense.

DeVonta Smith tied a team record with six catches in his debut, finishing with 71 yards and a score as Philadelphia pulled away from the Falcons.

Here’s the snap count for Week 1.

QB

Sep 12, 2021;

Eagles QB Snaps: Jalen Hurts 71 Hurts was outstanding on Sunday, finishing 27 of 35 for 264 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 62 yards.

RB

Sep 12, 2021;

Eagles RB snaps: Sanders 47 Gainwell 25 Scott 0 Boston Scott was a nonfactor in Sunday's matchup, logging zero snaps. The Eagles' confidence in Kenneth Gainwell was evident by his 24 snaps and first career rushing touchdown.

WR



Eagles WR Snaps: Smith 62 Reagor 50 Watkins 34 Arcega-Whiteside 16 Ward 16 Nick Sirianni only wanted a handful of wideouts on the roster for a reason and Sunday worked out extremely well. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor were both effective and targeted often.

TE

Eagles TE snaps: Zach Ertz 41 Dallas Goedert 52 Jack Stoll 12 Ertz missed some time with a hamstring injury, but both tight ends played a huge role on Sunday.

OL



Eagles offensive line snaps: Jordan Mailata 71 Isaac Seumalo 71 Jason Kelce 71 Brandon Brooks 71 Lane Johnson 71 The Line was dominant and it was the first time Kelce, Brooks, and Johnson have been on the field together since late 2019. Philadelphia rushed for 173 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

DL



Eagles DL Snaps: Fletcher Cox 41 snaps Javon Hargrave 40 Josh Sweat 39 snaps Brandon Graham 36 snaps Ryan Kerrigan 33 snaps Derek Barnett 33 snaps Milton Williams 31 snaps Hassan Ridgeway 26 snaps Marlon Tuipulotu 6 snaps Tarron Jackson 3 snaps The Eagles were dominant on defense, with Javon Hargrave and Hassan Ridgeway getting 3 hits on the quarterback a piece. Hargrave had 2 sacks.

LB



Eagles LB snaps: Eric Wilson 61 snaps Alex Singleton 43 snaps T.J. Edwards 29 snaps Genard Avery 22 snaps Shaun Bradley 9 snaps Patrick Johnson 7 snaps Wilson led the team in snaps and tackles with a game-high 9 solo stops.

DB



Eagles DB snaps: Anthony Harris 72 snaps Steven Nelson 72 snaps Darius Slay 70 snaps K'Von Wallace 64 snaps Avonte Maddox 45 snaps Marcus Epps 8 snaps Zech McPhearson 2 snaps Anthony Harris led the Eagles in snaps, along with Steven Nelson. With Marcus Epps out with a concussion, K'Von Wallace logged his most snaps as a pro.

