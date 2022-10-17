Eagles snap count vs. Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 6
Philadelphia is now 6-0 for the first time since 2004 and the third time ever after a hard-fought win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 15-25 for 155 yards passing and two touchdowns on the night, while Cooper Rush tossed three interceptions and struggled in what could be his final start with Dak Prescott returning.
With Monday being a reaction day, here’s the snap count for Week 6.
QB
Jalen Hurts 71 snaps
RB
Miles Sanders 44 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 17 snaps
Boston Scott 10 snaps
Sanders led the Eagles with 18 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
WR
DeVonta Smith 63 snaps
A.J. Brown 61 snaps
Quez Watkins 42 snaps
Zach Pascal 9 snaps
Brown and Smith combined for ten catches, 111 yards receiving, and two touchdowns through the air.
TE
Dallas Goedert 70 snaps
Jack Stoll 32 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 7 snaps
Goedert had his least impactful outing of the season, catching two passes for 22 yards.
OL
Isaac Seumalo 71 snaps
Jason Kelce 71 snaps
Jordan Mailata 71 snaps
Landon Dickerson 68 snaps
Lane Johnson 37 snaps
Jack Driscoll 34 snaps
Sua Opeta 3 snaps
Lane Johnson and the Eagles’ dominance exited the game after Philadelphia’s star right tackle suffered a concussion.
Jack Driscoll played 34 snaps at right tackle, struggling against Micah Parsons.
DL
Fletcher Cox 50 snaps
Javon Hargrave 48 snaps
Josh Sweat 43 snaps
Brandon Graham 29 snaps
Jordan Davis 22 snaps
Milton Williams 18 snaps
Marlon Tuipulotu 18 snaps
Fletcher Cox led the defensive line with four tackles, while Brandon Graham was a pressure machine in his limited snaps.
LB
T.J. Edwards 65 snaps
Kyzir White 59 snaps
Haason Reddick 49 snaps
Patrick Johnson 15 snaps
T.J. Edwards led the charge with 14 tackles, and Kyzir White followed, logging 8 tackles of his own.
DB
Marcus Epps 67 snaps
James Bradberry 67 snaps
Darius Slay 67 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 51 snaps
Avonte Maddox 51 snaps
K’Von Wallace 18 snaps
Wallace saw his biggest usage rate of the season after Gardner-Johnson suffered a hand injury.
Philadelphia’s cornerback duo cam away with two interceptions.