Eagles snap count vs. Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 6

Philadelphia is now 6-0 for the first time since 2004 and the third time ever after a hard-fought win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 15-25 for 155 yards passing and two touchdowns on the night, while Cooper Rush tossed three interceptions and struggled in what could be his final start with Dak Prescott returning.

With Monday being a reaction day, here’s the snap count for Week 6.

QB

Jalen Hurts 71 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 44 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 17 snaps

Boston Scott 10 snaps

Sanders led the Eagles with 18 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

WR

DeVonta Smith 63 snaps

A.J. Brown 61 snaps

Quez Watkins 42 snaps

Zach Pascal 9 snaps

Brown and Smith combined for ten catches, 111 yards receiving, and two touchdowns through the air.

TE

Dallas Goedert 70 snaps

Jack Stoll 32 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 7 snaps

Goedert had his least impactful outing of the season, catching two passes for 22 yards.

OL

Isaac Seumalo 71 snaps

Jason Kelce 71 snaps

Jordan Mailata 71 snaps

Landon Dickerson 68 snaps

Lane Johnson 37 snaps

Jack Driscoll 34 snaps

Sua Opeta 3 snaps

Lane Johnson and the Eagles’ dominance exited the game after Philadelphia’s star right tackle suffered a concussion.

Jack Driscoll played 34 snaps at right tackle, struggling against Micah Parsons.

DL

Fletcher Cox 50 snaps

Javon Hargrave 48 snaps

Josh Sweat 43 snaps

Brandon Graham 29 snaps

Jordan Davis 22 snaps

Milton Williams 18 snaps

Marlon Tuipulotu 18 snaps

Fletcher Cox led the defensive line with four tackles, while Brandon Graham was a pressure machine in his limited snaps.

LB

T.J. Edwards 65 snaps

Kyzir White 59 snaps

Haason Reddick 49 snaps

Patrick Johnson 15 snaps

T.J. Edwards led the charge with 14 tackles, and Kyzir White followed, logging 8 tackles of his own.

DB

Marcus Epps 67 snaps

James Bradberry 67 snaps

Darius Slay 67 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 51 snaps

Avonte Maddox 51 snaps

K’Von Wallace 18 snaps

Wallace saw his biggest usage rate of the season after Gardner-Johnson suffered a hand injury.

Philadelphia’s cornerback duo cam away with two interceptions.

