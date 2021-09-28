Eagles snap count vs. Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

The Eagles (1-2) were embarrassed by their division rival on national television in a 41-21 defeat that was disastrous and concerning.

After a Week 1 explosion against Atlanta, the Philadelphia offense is now searching for an identity.

Philadelphia ran the ball just once in the first quarter and totally failed Miles Sanders once again.

Here’s the snap count for Monday’s debacle.

QB

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quartern at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 58 snaps Hurts was 25 of 39 for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

RB

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) jumps over Dallas Cowboys strong safety Damontae Kazee (18) as safety Jayron Kearse (27) moves in for the tackle during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 35 snaps Kenneth Gainwell 18 snaps Boston Scott 4 snaps The Eagles running game was nonexistent on Monday night, as Miles Sanders logged 35 snaps and only two carries. Gainwell had one carry.

WR

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts (back) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during the third quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 57 snaps Jalen Reagor 50 snaps Quez Watkins 38 snaps Greg Ward 16 snaps J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 4 snaps DeVonta Smith was targeted six times but only logged 3 catches for 28-yards. Jalen Reagor led Eagles' receivers with five catches.

TE

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz warms up during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Goedert 34 snaps Zach Ertz 30 snaps Jack Stoll 4 snaps Ertz was targeted seven times, Goedert was targeted four times, as they combined for six catches and over 100-yards.

OL

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (56) before action against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Dillard 58 snaps Landon Dickerson 58 snaps Lane Johnson 58 snaps Jason Kelce 58 snaps Isaac Seumalo 39 snaps Nate Herbig 19 snaps Andre Dillard played solid at left tackle, while Landon Dickerson's first start was an early disaster. Isaac Seumalo could miss time after being carted off.

DL

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (left) recovers a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett 55 snaps Javon Hargrave 50 snaps Josh sweat 49 snaps Milton Williams 47 snaps Fletcher Cox 44 snaps Ryan Kerrigan 27 snaps Hassan Ridgeway 26 snaps Marlon Tuipulotu 7 snaps Tarron Jackson 5 snaps Williams got the start in place of an injured Brandon Graham, and the veteran was sorely missed all night long. Fletcher Cox was forced to exit with cramps.

LB

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Singleton 57 snaps Eric Wilson 49 snaps T.J. Edwards 31 snaps Patrick Johnson 28 snaps Genard Avery 17 snaps Patrick Johnson got the start at linebacker in a 3-4 look, while Alex Singleton struggled at the point of attack.

DB

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) and cornerback Darius Slay (24) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Harris 77 snaps Darius Slay 76 snaps Steven Nelson 76 snaps Marcus Epps 67 snaps Avonte Maddox 48 snaps K'Von Wallace 11 snaps Wallace left the game early after a tackle on Ezekiel Elliott and things went downhill from there.

