Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 10

The Eagles are now 8-1 on the season and looking to rebound from a shocking Monday night loss to the scrappy Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia will now adjust and look towards a Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and we’re breaking down the snap counts from Monday’s loss.

QB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts 50 snaps

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 29 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 16 snaps

Boston Scott 5 snaps

It’s hard to muster a running game when you lose the time of possession battle, and Sanders could only log 12 carries on the night.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 43 snaps

A.J. Brown 39 snaps

Quez Watkins 29 snaps

Zach Pascal 21 snaps

Brown was a non-factor on the night after suffering an ankle injury; while Watkins was finally able to get involved in the deep passing game, he also had a costly turnover.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert 50 snaps

Jack Stoll 11 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 7 snaps

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Mailata 50 snaps

Landon Dickerson 50 snaps

Jason Kelce 50 snaps

Isaac Suemalo 50 snaps

Lane Johnson 50 snaps

According to PFF, Philadelphia’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack or hit on 28 pass-blocking snaps.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson didn’t allow a single pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps.

