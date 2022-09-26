Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times.

DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.

Here’s your snap count and playing time distribution for Week 3.

QB

Jalen Hurts 70 snaps

RB

Miles Sanders 41 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 22 snaps

Boston Scott 7 snaps

Sanders led the Eagles’ rushing attack with 46 yards on 15 attempts.

WR

DeVonta Smith 62 snaps

A.J. Brown 56 snaps

Quez Watkins 33 snaps

Zach Pascal 30 snaps

TE

Dallas Goedert 45 snaps

Jack Stoll 37 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 17 snaps

Goedert had three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown, while Grant Calcaterra made his rookie debut and logged one catch for 40 yards on the afternoon.

OL

Jordan Mailata 70 snaps

Landon Dickerson 59 snaps

Jason Kelce 70 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 70 snaps

Lane Johnson 70 snaps

Sua Opeta 11 snaps

The Eagles’ offensive line did a solid job protecting Jalen Hurts on the afternoon, and Landon Dickerson was forced to exit for 11 plays as he deals with a foot injury.

DL

