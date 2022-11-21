Eagles snap count vs. Colts: Breakdown, observations from Week 11

The Eagles remained the top team in the NFC and avoided back-to-back ugly losses after overcoming a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colts on the road Sunday.

Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia in passing and rushing yards, while a revamped defensive line adjusted and contained Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor in the second half.

The snap count for Week 11 is out, with Linval Joseph making quite the impression in his first game of the season.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 68 snaps

RB

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 44 snaps

Boston Scott 13 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps

Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 47 yards on 13 carries Sunday, while Kenneth Gainwell’s usage rate differs weekly.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 64 snaps

A.J. Brown 60 snaps

Quez Watkins 36 snaps

Zach Pascal 29 snaps

Smith led the Eagles with six catches for 78 yards, while Brown responded from last week with five catches for 60 yards.

Quez Watkins scored the lone touchdown through the air.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Stoll 55 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 19 snaps

Tyree Jackson 9 snaps

With Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, Eagles tight ends were used as decoys on Sunday, with Jack Stoll logging one catch for seven yards.

OL

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata 68 snaps

Landon Dickerson 68 snaps

Jason Kelce 68 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 68 snaps

Lane Johnson 68 snaps

The Eagles’ offensive line didn’t allow a single sack and only allowed one pressure on 30 pass-blocking snaps.

[pickup_prop id=”26651″>

DL

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox 48 snaps

Javon Hargrave 47 snaps

Josh Sweat 36 snaps

Brandon Graham 29 snaps

Linval Joseph 26 snaps

Milton Williams 18 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 17 snaps

Linval Joseph played about 40% of the snaps in his debut and was sensational with four tackles, a half a sack, and one quarterback hit. Milton Williams had another strong game with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire