Eagles snap count vs. Colts: Breakdown, observations from Week 11
The Eagles remained the top team in the NFC and avoided back-to-back ugly losses after overcoming a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colts on the road Sunday.
Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia in passing and rushing yards, while a revamped defensive line adjusted and contained Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor in the second half.
The snap count for Week 11 is out, with Linval Joseph making quite the impression in his first game of the season.
QB
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts 68 snaps
RB
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Sanders 44 snaps
Boston Scott 13 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps
Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 47 yards on 13 carries Sunday, while Kenneth Gainwell’s usage rate differs weekly.
WR
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith 64 snaps
A.J. Brown 60 snaps
Quez Watkins 36 snaps
Zach Pascal 29 snaps
Smith led the Eagles with six catches for 78 yards, while Brown responded from last week with five catches for 60 yards.
Quez Watkins scored the lone touchdown through the air.
TE
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Stoll 55 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 19 snaps
Tyree Jackson 9 snaps
With Dallas Goedert on injured reserve, Eagles tight ends were used as decoys on Sunday, with Jack Stoll logging one catch for seven yards.
OL
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Mailata 68 snaps
Landon Dickerson 68 snaps
Jason Kelce 68 snaps
Isaac Seumalo 68 snaps
Lane Johnson 68 snaps
The Eagles’ offensive line didn’t allow a single sack and only allowed one pressure on 30 pass-blocking snaps.
[pickup_prop id=”26651″>
DL
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Fletcher Cox 48 snaps
Javon Hargrave 47 snaps
Josh Sweat 36 snaps
Brandon Graham 29 snaps
Linval Joseph 26 snaps
Milton Williams 18 snaps
Ndamukong Suh 17 snaps
Linval Joseph played about 40% of the snaps in his debut and was sensational with four tackles, a half a sack, and one quarterback hit. Milton Williams had another strong game with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.