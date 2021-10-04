Eagles snap count vs. Chiefs: Breakdown, observations from Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles started out strong but were unable to keep up with the Chiefs high powered offense, as Philadelphia did some good things on offense in a 42-30 home loss.
With several big named stars out with injury, the snaps were divided this week and we have your Week 4 snap count.
QB
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Hurts logged all 74 snaps in a terrific Week 4 performance.
RB
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed (38) after a first down reception during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Sanders: 47 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell: 29 snaps
Sanders logged the bulk of the snaps, but it was Gainwell who continues to make the biggest impact.
WR
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill (22) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
DeVonta Smith: 68 snaps
Jalen Reagor: 52 snaps
Quez Watkins: 43 snaps
Greg Ward: 22 snaps
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 11 snaps
Smith logged his first 100-yard game as a pro, rebounding after two subpar performances.
TE
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Goedert: 55 Snaps
Zach Ertz: 37 snaps
Jack Stoll: 6 snaps
Goedert had the most snaps and logged a touchdown on the day.
OL
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Andre Dillard: 74 snaps
Landon Dickerson: 74 snaps
Jason Kelce: 74 snaps
Nate Herbig: 74 snaps
Jack Driscoll: 74 snaps
Driscoll started in place of Lane Johnson, who missed the game for personal reasons. The patchwork offensive line played well, displaying Philadelphia’s depth.
DL
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Fletcher Cox: 46 snaps
Josh Sweat: 46 snaps
Javon Hargrave: 44 snaps
Derek Barnett: 38 snaps
Milton Williams: 22 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan: 22 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway: 21 snaps
Tarron Jackson: 19 snaps
The Eagles defensive line utilizes the biggest rotation and the playing time was split up among 8 players on Sunday. Fletcher Cox led the Birds in snaps and despite not logging a stat, his presence allowed Javon Hargrave to record his fifth sack of the season.
LB
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson (50) intercepts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Singleton: 56 snaps
Eric Wilson: 49 snaps
Genard Avery: 18 snaps
T.J. Edwards: 17 snaps
Davion Taylor: 9 snaps
Shaun Bradley: 3 snaps
Singleton and Wilson logged the bulk of the snaps and the bulk of the blame for Kansas City’s success on Sunday.
DB
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Darius Slay: 67 snaps
Steven Nelson: 67 snaps
Anthony Harris: 67 snaps
Avonte Maddox: 58 snaps
Rodney McLeod: 48 snaps
Marcus Epps: 19 snaps
1
1