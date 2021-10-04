Eagles snap count vs. Chiefs: Breakdown, observations from Week 4

The Eagles started out strong but were unable to keep up with the Chiefs high powered offense, as Philadelphia did some good things on offense in a 42-30 home loss.

With several big named stars out with injury, the snaps were divided this week and we have your Week 4 snap count.

QB

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts logged all 74 snaps in a terrific Week 4 performance.

RB

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety L’Jarius Sneed (38) after a first down reception during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders: 47 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell: 29 snaps

Sanders logged the bulk of the snaps, but it was Gainwell who continues to make the biggest impact.

WR

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Juan Thornhill (22) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith: 68 snaps

Jalen Reagor: 52 snaps

Quez Watkins: 43 snaps

Greg Ward: 22 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 11 snaps

Smith logged his first 100-yard game as a pro, rebounding after two subpar performances.

TE

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert: 55 Snaps

Zach Ertz: 37 snaps

Jack Stoll: 6 snaps

Goedert had the most snaps and logged a touchdown on the day.

OL

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Andre Dillard: 74 snaps

Landon Dickerson: 74 snaps

Jason Kelce: 74 snaps

Nate Herbig: 74 snaps

Jack Driscoll: 74 snaps

Driscoll started in place of Lane Johnson, who missed the game for personal reasons. The patchwork offensive line played well, displaying Philadelphia’s depth.

DL

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Fletcher Cox: 46 snaps

Josh Sweat: 46 snaps

Javon Hargrave: 44 snaps

Derek Barnett: 38 snaps

Milton Williams: 22 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan: 22 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway: 21 snaps

Tarron Jackson: 19 snaps

The Eagles defensive line utilizes the biggest rotation and the playing time was split up among 8 players on Sunday. Fletcher Cox led the Birds in snaps and despite not logging a stat, his presence allowed Javon Hargrave to record his fifth sack of the season.

LB

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Eric Wilson (50) intercepts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Singleton: 56 snaps

Eric Wilson: 49 snaps

Genard Avery: 18 snaps

T.J. Edwards: 17 snaps

Davion Taylor: 9 snaps

Shaun Bradley: 3 snaps

Singleton and Wilson logged the bulk of the snaps and the bulk of the blame for Kansas City’s success on Sunday.

DB

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay: 67 snaps

Steven Nelson: 67 snaps

Anthony Harris: 67 snaps

Avonte Maddox: 58 snaps

Rodney McLeod: 48 snaps

Marcus Epps: 19 snaps

