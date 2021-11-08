Eagles snap count vs. Chargers: Breakdown, observations from Week 9

The Eagles let another one slip away, and it’s the most frustrating one yet, as Jonathan Gannon’s defense allowed Justin Herbert an almost perfect afternoon passing and was unable to get a stop on the Chargers’ final drive.

We have the snap count for Week 9 and several new names logged high usage rates.

QB

Jalen Hurts 57 snaps

Hurts logged 162 yards and one touchdown through the air on 11-of-17 passing while adding 62 yards on the ground. Per PFF Hurts pushed the ball downfield to an average depth of target of 13.4 yards, and 64.7% of Hurts attempts were past the first-down marker. Hurts was also effective as a rusher, leading Philadelphia ball carriers in yards per carry.

RB

Boston Scott 25 snaps

Jordan Howard 23 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps

Howard continues to push the Eagles rushing attack from the running back position, leading all Eagles ball carriers in attempts (17), yards (71), while logging another rushing touchdown.

WR

Quez Watkins 55 snaps

DeVonta Smith 44 snaps

Jalen Reagor 29 snaps

John Hightower 2

Greg Ward 1

Smith was the only receiver to factor in Sunday’s contest, as caught five of his team-high six targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, finishing with an average depth of target of 19.3 yards and five 15-plus yard receptions.

TE

Dallas Goedert 53 snaps

Jack Stoll 28 snaps

Tyree Jackson 14 snaps

Goedert paced the Eagles’ tight ends with 3 catches and 43 yards.

OL

Jack Driscoll 57 snaps

Jordan Mailata 57 snaps

Landon Dickerson 57 snaps

Jason Kelce 57 snaps

Lane Johnson 57 snaps

DL

Fletcher Cox 57 snaps

Derek Barnett 55 snaps

Javon Hargrave 52 snaps

Josh Sweat 42 snaps

Milton Williams 31 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 18 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 12 snaps

Tarron Jackson 8

LB

T.J. Edwards 66 snaps

Davion Taylor 49 snaps

Genard Avery 31 snaps

Alex Singleton 10 snaps

T.J. Edwards led the Eagles with 12 tackles.

DB

Rodney McLeod 68 snaps

Steven Nelson 68 snaps

Anthony Harris 62 snaps

Darius Slay 44 snaps

Marcus Epps 44 snaps

Zech McPhearson 24 snaps

Avonte Maddox 22 snaps

Andre Chachere 11 snaps

Philadelphia was brutal in pass coverage and played without Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox for long stretches of the second and third quarters.

