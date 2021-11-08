Eagles snap count vs. Chargers: Breakdown, observations from Week 9
The Eagles let another one slip away, and it’s the most frustrating one yet, as Jonathan Gannon’s defense allowed Justin Herbert an almost perfect afternoon passing and was unable to get a stop on the Chargers’ final drive.
We have the snap count for Week 9 and several new names logged high usage rates.
QB
Jalen Hurts 57 snaps
Hurts logged 162 yards and one touchdown through the air on 11-of-17 passing while adding 62 yards on the ground. Per PFF Hurts pushed the ball downfield to an average depth of target of 13.4 yards, and 64.7% of Hurts attempts were past the first-down marker. Hurts was also effective as a rusher, leading Philadelphia ball carriers in yards per carry.
RB
Boston Scott 25 snaps
Jordan Howard 23 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 11 snaps
Howard continues to push the Eagles rushing attack from the running back position, leading all Eagles ball carriers in attempts (17), yards (71), while logging another rushing touchdown.
WR
Quez Watkins 55 snaps
DeVonta Smith 44 snaps
Jalen Reagor 29 snaps
John Hightower 2
Greg Ward 1
Smith was the only receiver to factor in Sunday’s contest, as caught five of his team-high six targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, finishing with an average depth of target of 19.3 yards and five 15-plus yard receptions.
TE
Dallas Goedert 53 snaps
Jack Stoll 28 snaps
Tyree Jackson 14 snaps
Goedert paced the Eagles’ tight ends with 3 catches and 43 yards.
OL
Jack Driscoll 57 snaps
Jordan Mailata 57 snaps
Landon Dickerson 57 snaps
Jason Kelce 57 snaps
Lane Johnson 57 snaps
DL
Fletcher Cox 57 snaps
Derek Barnett 55 snaps
Javon Hargrave 52 snaps
Josh Sweat 42 snaps
Milton Williams 31 snaps
Hassan Ridgeway 18 snaps
Ryan Kerrigan 12 snaps
Tarron Jackson 8
LB
T.J. Edwards 66 snaps
Davion Taylor 49 snaps
Genard Avery 31 snaps
Alex Singleton 10 snaps
T.J. Edwards led the Eagles with 12 tackles.
DB
Rodney McLeod 68 snaps
Steven Nelson 68 snaps
Anthony Harris 62 snaps
Darius Slay 44 snaps
Marcus Epps 44 snaps
Zech McPhearson 24 snaps
Avonte Maddox 22 snaps
Andre Chachere 11 snaps
Philadelphia was brutal in pass coverage and played without Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox for long stretches of the second and third quarters.
