Eagles snap count vs. Cardinals: Breakdown, observations from Week 5

The Eagles were finally outscored in the second quarter but used a steady dose of Jalen Hurts and timely plays on defense to escape Arizona with a 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Philadelphia is now 5-0 for the first time since 2004 and on a collision course with the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

With Monday being a reaction day, here’s the snap count for Week 5.

QB

Jalen Hurts 73 snaps

Hurts completed 28 of 42 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. He’s also among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns after rushing 16 times for 51 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground.

RB

Miles Sanders 54 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 16 snaps

Trey Sermon 3 snaps

Boston Scott was held out again, but it didn’t matter as Sanders logged most of the snaps. Sanders had 15 carries for 58 yards on the ground.

WR

DeVonta Smith 72 snaps

A.J. Brown 54 snaps

Quez Watkins 43 snaps

Zach Pascal 13 snaps

Brown snagged three catches early on for 32 yards and then didn’t catch another ball the rest of the afternoon.

Hurts took what Arizona gave, which meant a steady dose of DeVonta Smith, who logged ten catches for 87 yards.

TE

Dallas Goedert 70 snaps

Jack Stoll 30 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 10 snaps

Goedert was dynamic in his first game against longtime Eagles great Zach Ertz. Goedert posted eight catches for 95 yards and continues to churn toward a 1,000-yard season.

OL

Isaac Seumalo 73 snaps

Lane Johnson 73 snaps

Jack Driscoll 73 snaps

Jason Kelce 70 snaps

Sua Opeta 47 snaps

Landon Dickerson 26 snaps

Cam Jurgens 3 snaps

Things were already fluid with Jordan Mailata out. Philadelphia was forced to adjust after Landon Dickerson exited the game with a foot injury, and Jason Kelce was forced to miss three games.

The Eagles’ line allowed nine pressures on 40 pass-blocking snaps, even with the injuries. Jason Kelce and Iosua Opeta didn’t allow a single pressure on the day per PFF.

DL

Fletcher Cox 48 snaps

Javon Hargrave 46 snaps

Josh Sweat 46 snaps

Brandon Graham 33 snaps

Jordan Davis 29 snaps

Marlon Tuipulotu 22 snaps

Milton Williams 22 snaps

Tarron Jackson 12 snaps

Jordan Davis played a season-high in snaps and rewarded the Eagles, logging three tackles and two solos on only 11 snaps against the run per PFF.

LB

T.J. Edwards 66 snaps

Haason Reddick 48 snaps

Kyzir White 39 snaps

Reddick is more a pass rusher than a linebacker, but on Sunday, he logged a game-high six pressures on 28 pass-rushing snaps, including a sack.

He’s at 14 pressures and five sacks over the past three games.

T.J. Edwards struggled on Sunday and was a liability in the passing game, something to watch.

DB

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 69 snaps

Marcus Epps 69 snaps

James Bradberry 69 snaps

Darius Slay 69 snaps

Josiah Scott 69 snaps

K’Von Wallace 3 snaps

Since joining the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson had his most impactful outing, registering ten tackles, one pass defended, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

