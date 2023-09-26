Eagles snap count vs. Buccaneers: Breakdown, observations from Week 3
The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season after a dominant 25-11 win over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.
All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a touchdown, ran for another and redeemed himself at the sight of his worst NFL performance in a much needed win.
With preparation for Washington set to get underway, here is the snap counts and playing time percentages for the huge win.
QB
Jalen Hurts 80 snaps
Hurts was 23-37 passing, for 277 yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions.
RB
D’Andre Swift 43 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 37 snaps
Swift had 130 yards rushing;another dynamic performance for the hometown kid.
WR
DeVonta Smith 79 snaps
A.J. Brown 66 snaps
Olamide Zaccheaus 44 snaps
Britain Covey 4 snaps
Brown had an outstanding game, pulling down nine catches for 130 yards.
TE
Dallas Goedert 74 snaps
Jack Stoll 41 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 12 snaps
Goedert had 5 catches for 41 yards on the night.
OL
Jordan Mailata 80 snaps
Jason Kelce 80 snaps
Cam Jurgens 80 snaps
Lane Johnson 80 snaps
Landon Dickerson 55 snaps
Sua Opeta 25 snaps
The Eagles offensive line was dominant on Monday night, paving the way for a monster night from D’Andre Swift.
DL
Josh Sweat 32 snaps
Fletcher Cox 32 snaps
Jordan Davis 21 snaps
Jalen Carter 21 snaps
Milton Williams 17 snaps
Brandon Graham 17 snaps
Derek Barnett 11 snaps
Marlon Tuipuloutu 8 snaps
Kentavius Street 4 snaps
Jalen Carter played 21 snaps(45%) and was dominant during his window on the field.
LB
Nicholas Morrow 47 snaps
Zach Cunningham 36 snaps
Haason Reddick 31 snaps
Christian Elliss 8 snaps
Nolan Smith 6 snaps
Zach Cunningham had four tackles and played inspired at times.
CB
Darius Slay 47 snaps
James Bradberry 46 snaps
Josh Jobe 27 snaps
Bradberry helped hold Chris Godwin to 32 yards on three catches.
Safety
Reed Blankenship 47 snaps
Terrell Edmunds 41 snaps
Sydney Brown 12 snaps
Justin Evans 6 snaps
Brown saw snaps at safety and in the slot, while Blankenship was solid in his return to the lineup.