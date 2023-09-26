Eagles snap count vs. Buccaneers: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

The Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season after a dominant 25-11 win over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a touchdown, ran for another and redeemed himself at the sight of his worst NFL performance in a much needed win.

With preparation for Washington set to get underway, here is the snap counts and playing time percentages for the huge win.

QB

Jalen Hurts 80 snaps

Hurts was 23-37 passing, for 277 yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions.

RB

D’Andre Swift 43 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 37 snaps

Swift had 130 yards rushing;another dynamic performance for the hometown kid.

WR

DeVonta Smith 79 snaps

A.J. Brown 66 snaps

Olamide Zaccheaus 44 snaps

Britain Covey 4 snaps

Brown had an outstanding game, pulling down nine catches for 130 yards.

TE

Dallas Goedert 74 snaps

Jack Stoll 41 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 12 snaps

Goedert had 5 catches for 41 yards on the night.

OL

Jordan Mailata 80 snaps

Jason Kelce 80 snaps

Cam Jurgens 80 snaps

Lane Johnson 80 snaps

Landon Dickerson 55 snaps

Sua Opeta 25 snaps

The Eagles offensive line was dominant on Monday night, paving the way for a monster night from D’Andre Swift.

DL

Josh Sweat 32 snaps

Fletcher Cox 32 snaps

Jordan Davis 21 snaps

Jalen Carter 21 snaps

Milton Williams 17 snaps

Brandon Graham 17 snaps

Derek Barnett 11 snaps

Marlon Tuipuloutu 8 snaps

Kentavius Street 4 snaps

Jalen Carter played 21 snaps(45%) and was dominant during his window on the field.

LB

Nicholas Morrow 47 snaps

Zach Cunningham 36 snaps

Haason Reddick 31 snaps

Christian Elliss 8 snaps

Nolan Smith 6 snaps

Zach Cunningham had four tackles and played inspired at times.

CB

Darius Slay 47 snaps

James Bradberry 46 snaps

Josh Jobe 27 snaps

Bradberry helped hold Chris Godwin to 32 yards on three catches.

Safety

Reed Blankenship 47 snaps

Terrell Edmunds 41 snaps

Sydney Brown 12 snaps

Justin Evans 6 snaps

Brown saw snaps at safety and in the slot, while Blankenship was solid in his return to the lineup.

