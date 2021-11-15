Eagles snap count vs. Broncos: Breakdown, observations from Week 10

The Eagles flew into Denver looking to make a statement and after Jalen Hurts convinced Nick Sirianni to wear black pants, Philadelphia dominated the Broncos in a 30-13 Week 10 win.

The Eagles rushed for 214 total yards, limited the Broncos to 309 total yards, and got back into the playoff picture after raising their record to 4-6 on the season.

Here’s your Week 10 snap count.

QB

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 64 snaps

Hurts played his best game as a pro, passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 53 yards on the ground.

RB

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) dives over Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Howard 24 snaps

Boston Scott 20 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 20 snaps

Both Howard and Scott had 80+ yards rushing and it’ll be interesting to see how Miles Sanders fits into the offense upon his return.

WR

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quez Watkins 57 snaps

DeVonta Smith 54 snaps

Jalen Reagor 50 snaps

Greg Ward 6 snaps

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 1 snap

DeVonta Smith is headed for a 1,000-yard season, while Quez Watkins had 4 catches for 33-yards as well. Jalen Reagor continues to be a disappointment.

TE

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) catches the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Jack Stoll 42 snaps

Tyree Jackson 27 snaps

Dallas Goedert 13 snaps

With Dallas Goedert suffering a concussion, Jack Stoll saw his most extended game action as a pro.

Tyree Jackson saw 27 snaps in his second game back from injured reserve.

OL

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata 64 snaps

Lane Johnson 64 snaps

Jack Driscoll 64 snaps

Jason Kelce 63 snaps

Landon Dickerson 57 snaps

Sua Opeta 7 snaps

Nate Herbig 7 snaps

The Eagles only allowed one sack on Sunday, while running the Broncos out of the building.

DL

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) scores a rushing touchdown in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Hargrave 50 snaps

Derek Barnett 48 snaps

Fletcher Cox 46 snaps

Josh Sweat 37 snaps

Milton Williams 21 snaps

Hassan Ridgeway 13 snaps

Ryan Kerrigan 10 snaps

Tarron Jackson 9 snaps

Barnett had 1 sack, 1 tackle, and 1 dumb penalty, while the Eagles did a good job of corraling the Broncos running game.

LB

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) celebrates his sack with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Josh Sweat (94) and middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards 54 snaps

Davion Taylor 40 snaps

Genard Avery 15 snaps

Alex Singleton 10 snaps

Patrick Johnson 2 snaps

Taylor is getting better as a linebacker and he caused 2 fumbles on Sunday. T.J. Edwards was all over the field as well.

DB

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble recovery for eighty two yards the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Nelson 57 snaps

Rodney McLeod 52 snaps

Anthony Harris 49 snaps

Avonte Maddox 48 snaps

Darius Slay 46 snaps

Marcus Epps 20 snaps

Zech McPhearson 11 snaps

Slay made the big play with the fumble return, but Eagles cornerbacks also held Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick to 11 catches for 91 total yards.

