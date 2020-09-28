Eagles snap count vs. Bengals: Breakdown, analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles avoided an 0-3 start with their Week 3 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals, but things aren’t all well. The Eagles played a total 91 snaps on offense, and 72 snaps on defense.

***

Quarterbacks: Carson Wentz 91 snaps, Jalen Hurts 3 snaps

In his first significant NFL actions, Hurts had 2 runs for 8 yards. Hurts was responsible for a fumble and with the Eagles looking for a spark on offense, he should see more snaps.

Running Backs: Miles Sanders 71 snaps, Boston Scott 13 snaps, Corey Clement 6 snaps

With the Bengals struggling against the run through two-weeks, Sanders was supposed to get a huge workload to help take some stress off Carson Wentz. Sanders had 18 carries, most in the first half, and only two or three in the second half.

Wide Reciever: John Hightower 78 snaps, Greg Ward 76 snaps, Deontay Burnett 39 snaps, DeSean Jackson 28 snaps, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 18 snaps.

Jackson left the game with a hamstring injury, but Arcega-Whiteside’s 18 snaps were alarming and could suggest the Eagles are ready to move on.

Offensive Line: Nate Herbig 91 snaps, Jason Kelce 91 snaps, Matt Pryor 91 snaps, Lane Johnson 91 snaps, Jason Peters 89 snaps, Jordan Mailata 2 snaps

Jason Peters struggled on the afternoon against edge rusher Carl Lawson, while Matt Pryor’s false start pushed the Eagles out of field goal range at the end of overtime.

Tight End: Zach Ertz 84 snaps, Richard Rodgers 33 snaps, Dallas Goedert 6 snaps

Goedert could be out a while with an ankle injury, and while Ertz had a strong game, the Eagles don’t have a backup tight end on the roster with Goedert’s potential.

Defensive Line: Brandon Graham 58 snaps, Fletcher Cox 55 snaps, Malik Jackson 42 snaps, Josh Sweat 38 snaps, Derek Barnett 38 snaps, Javon Hargrave 32 snaps, Hassan Ridgeway 15 snaps, Genard Avery 11 snaps

The Eagles defensive line played really well, combining for 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits. On the day the Eagles had 8 total sacks and hit Joe Burrow 18 times.

Linebacker: Nate Gerry 70 snaps, T.J. Edwards 51 snaps, Duke Riley 7 snaps, Alex Singleton 1 snap

The Eagles eliminated some of the mistakes from the Rams’ loss by inserting T.J. Edwards into the lineup. Duke Riley had his snaps reduced while Nate Gerry has regressed and the Eagles could look to Davion Taylor.

Cornerback: Darius Slay 66 snaps, Avonte Maddox 39 snaps, Cre’Von LeBlanc 59 snaps, Trevor Williams 32 snaps, Nickell Robey Coleman 26 snaps,

Safety: Rodney McLeod 72 snaps, Jalen Mills 71 snaps, Marcus Epps 8 snaps, K’Von Wallace 1 snap

Schwartz made the smart move, give LeBlanc more snaps over Robey-Coleman, but the Eagles secondary was still besieged by injuries on Sunday. Darius Slay missed time and Avonte Maddox had to leave the game.