Eagles snap count vs. Bears: Breakdown, observations

The Eagles are 13-1 and headed to Dallas after a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at freezing-cold, Soldier Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 315 yards and rushed for three touchdowns to lead Philadelphia, and the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the NFC No. 1 overall seed with a victory over the Cowboys at AT& T Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense survived Justin Fields, while also harassing the record-setting quarterback to the tune of six sacks on the day and many more pressures.

With the Eagles off until Wednesday, here’s your snap count and playing time usage.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts 73 snaps

RB

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 40 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 29 snaps

Boston Scott 4 snaps

Sanders had 11 carries for 41 yards on the day and didn’t receive his first touch out of the backfield until halfway through the second quarter.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 70 snaps

A.J. Brown 65 snaps

Quez Watkins 48 snaps

Zach Pascal 18 snaps

A.J. Brown had a career-high 181 yards receiving, while DeVonta Smith had 129 yards as well.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Stoll 58 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 29 snaps

Tyree Jackson 3 snaps

In the final game played without tight end Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll had 1 catch for six yards, while Grant Calcaterra was targeted twice for zero catches.

OL

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jordan Mailata 73 snaps

Landon Dickerson 73 snaps

Jason Kelce 73 snaps

Isaac Seumalo 73 snaps

Lane Johnson 73 snaps

Cam Jurgens 1 snap

DL

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Sweat 44 snaps

Fletcher Cox 40 snaps

Javon Hargrave 37 snaps

Linval Joseph 32 snaps

Ndamukong Suh 19 snaps

Brandon Graham 16 snaps

Jordan Davis 14 snaps

Milton Williams 11 snaps

The Eagles found a formula on Sunday and it work as Josh Sweat paced all pass rushers in snaps and production. Sweat logged 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 QB hits on the afternoon.

The Eagles had six sacks total and Haason Reddick logged his 12 sack of the season.

LB

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

T.J. Edwards 57 snaps

Haason Reddick 44 snaps

Kyzir White 41 snaps

Patrick Johnson 15 snaps

Reddick logged 2 sacks on the day, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and two quarterback hits in a dominant performance.

T.J. Edwards tied for the team lead with 9 tackles.

DB

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Marcus Epps 59 snaps

Avonte Maddox 59 snaps

Darius Slay 59 snaps

James Bradberry 59 snaps

K’Von Wallace 41 snaps

Josiah Scott 2 snaps

Wallace saw his most extensive snap count yet and logged a team-leading 9 tackles and one tackle or loss in extended action.

Avonte Maddox saw time at safety when Philadelphia was in their odd front, giving Jonathan Gannon even more versatility.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire