Eagles snap count vs. 49ers: Breakdown, analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles played a balanced game on both sides of the ball on Sunday night and it showed in the snap count with the offense running 62 plays and the defense being on the field for 73 total snaps.

Quarterback: Carson Wentz 62 snaps, Jalen Hurts 4 snaps

Wentz played all 62 snaps and was joined on the field by Hurts, who was on the field with the Eagles starter for four plays of his own. Wentz hasn’t regained his MVP form, but he put his team in a position to win.

Wentz was 18 of 28 for 193 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Running backs: Miles Sanders 48 snaps, Boston Scott 9 snaps, Adrian Killins 8 snaps, Corey Clement 4 snaps.

The Eagles tried to get Killins and his speed involved and it’ll continue to be a work in progress, while Miles Sanders was nowhere to be found on the Eagles final scoring drive.

Wide Receiver: John Hightower 50 snaps, Greg Ward 48 snaps, Travis Fulgham 37 snaps, Deontay Burnett 19 snaps

The Eagles played with four active wide receivers and that allowed the young players to see some crucial snaps in a prime time scenario. John Hightower led the Eagles with 59 snaps, while the recently added Travis Fulgham logged 37 snaps including the deep TD pass from Carson Wentz.

Offensive line: Jordan Mailata 62 snaps, Nate Herbig 62 snaps, Jason Kelce 62 snaps, Matt Pryor 62 snaps, Lane Johnson 37 snaps, Jack Driscoll 27 snaps

Lane Johnson’s ankle issues bubbled up again and it caused him to be in and out of the lineup.

Jack Driscoll saw 27 snaps at right tackle as well. Jordan played all 62 snaps at left tackle and played well, and the Eagles once again had a young group of offensive linemen get valuable game experience.

Defensive Line: Brandon Graham 56 snaps, Fletcher Cox 50 snaps, Derek Barnett 43 snaps, Javon Hargrave 42 snaps, Malik Jackson 41 snaps, Josh Sweat 27 snaps, Hassan Ridgeway 23 snaps, Genard Avery 16 snaps

Avery only played 16 snaps, but it seemed like he was in on every play. Avery, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Hassan Ridgeway, and Javon Hargrave accounted for sacks, and the Eagles racked up 15 total QB hits, with Avery accumulating five.

Linebackers: Nate Gerry 72 snaps, Duke Riley 47 snaps, T.J. Edwards 18 snaps, Alex Singelton 15 snaps, Shaun Bradley 2 snaps

Gerry appears to still be the apple of Jim Schwartz’s eyes, playing all 72 defensive downs on Sunday night. Singleton earned more playing time and made the play of the game with the pick-six.

Defensive Backs: Rodney McLeod 73 snaps, Jalen Mills 73 snaps, Darius Slay 73 snaps, Marcus Epps 44 snaps, Cre’Von LeBlanc 31 snaps, Nickell Robey-Coleman 30 snaps, K’Von Wallace 27 snaps.

The young rookie, K’Von Wallace got the start at safety and he spent most of the night being baptized by George Kittle. Slay was dominant once again at the cornerback position.