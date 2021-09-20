Eagles snap count vs. 49ers: Breakdown, observations from Week 2

After a Week 1 victory that had some around the league hailing the Eagles as a team to watch, reality set in during Week 2, as Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the 49ers to a 17-11 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Here’s the snap count for the Birds who head to Dallas for a Monday night showdown.

QB

Hurts played 58 snaps in an uneven performance, completing just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

RB

Miles Sanders 39 snaps Kenneth Gainwell 19 snaps Hurts led the team in rushing yards, while Sanders was held to 55-yards on 13 carries, while Gainwell logged six carries and had two targets.

WR

DeVonta Smith 49 snaps Jalen Reagor 42 snaps Quez Watkins 29 snaps Greg Ward 21 snaps J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 8 snaps DeVonta Smith was held to two catches for 16-yards on 7 total targets, while Quez Watkins's 117-yards paced Philadelphia.

TE

Dallas Goedert 38 snaps Zach Ertz 37 snaps Jack Stoll 6 snaps

OL

Jordan Mailata 58 snaps Isaac Seumalo 58 snaps Jason Kelce 58 snaps Lane Johnson 58 snaps Landon Dickerson 33 snaps Brandon Brooks 25 snaps Andre Dillard 2 snaps Landon Dickerson made his NFL debut, but it was after Brandon Brooks left the game with a pectoral injury. He could miss time.

DL

Fletcher Cox 51 snaps Javon Hargrave 50 snaps Derek Barnett 45 snaps Ryan Kerrigan 32 snaps Josh Sweat 28 snaps Milton Williams 27 snaps Hassan Ridgeway 25 snaps Brandon Graham 15 snaps Tarron Jackson 11 snaps The news of the day was Graham tearing his Achilles. Days after signing a new contract, Josh Sweat was held to just 28 snaps, outpaced by Ryan Kerrigan.

LB

Alex Singleton 57 snaps Eric Wilson 48 snaps Genard Avery 39 snaps T.J. Edwards 21 snaps Patrick Johnson 19 snaps Davion Taylor 9 snaps Singleton led the Eagles with 11 tackles, followed by Wilson who logged 10.

DB

Anthony Harris 70 snaps Darius Slay 68 snaps Steven Nelson 68 snaps K'Von Wallace 40 snaps Marcus Epps 32 snaps Avonte Maddox 21 snaps

