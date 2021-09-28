Eagles snap count: Ryan Kerrigan’s playing time dips despite Brandon Graham injury

Eagles snap counts: Kerrigan’s playing time dips despite Graham injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the first game since Brandon Graham was lost for the year to an Achilles injury, his backup actually played fewer snaps.

Perhaps the dip in Ryan Kerrigan’s snaps in Week 3 can be attributed to his lack of production early in the season.

Because through three games, the 33-year-old four-time Pro Bowler has played a total of 94 snaps and hasn’t recorded a single statistic. No sacks, no tackles, no QB hits, no passes batted. Nothing.

So after playing 46.5% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in the first two weeks of the season, Kerrigan played just 27 of 77 snaps (35.1%) in Week 3 against the Cowboys, despite the Eagles’ being short their best edge player.

Kerrigan suffered a broken thumb in training camp, missed significant time and clearly hasn’t been himself through three games in 2021. He’s been playing with a cast on his hand. But the Eagles are going to need more out of him the rest of the way. Kerrigan is on a one-year, $2.5 million deal this season.

Without Graham, here’s how the DE snaps broke down in Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Cowboys:

Derek Barnett: 55 of 77 — (71%)

Josh Sweat: 49 of 77 — (64%)

Kerrigan: 27 of 77 — (35%)

Tarron Jackson: 5 of 77 — (6%)

The biggest jump, though, came from Milton Williams, who is listed as a defensive tackle. Overall, he played 47 snaps (61%) and 21 of them came on the edge, according to ProFootballFocus. He started in Graham’s spot.

Other defensive notes

• Anthony Harris played all 77 snaps and is now 219/219 on the season. He’s the only defensive player to play every snap through three games.

Story continues

• Alex Singleton led the linebackers in snaps for the second straight week. He had 57 followed by Eric Wilson (49), T.J. Edwards (31), Patrick Johnson (28) and Genard Avery (17). Big uptick for Johnson.

• K’Von Wallace lasted just 11 snaps before separating his shoulder. He was replaced by Marcus Epps, who played 67 snaps. The Eagles are still without Rodney McLeod.

Offensive notes

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers in snaps with 57 of 58, followed by Jalen Reagor (50), Quez Watkins (38), Greg Ward (16) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (4). It might be time to get Watkins more snaps.

• Miles Sanders got 35 snaps but inexplicably just two carries. Kenny Gainwell had 18 snaps and Boston Scott got his first four offensive snaps of the season in garbage time.

• Isaac Seumalo lasted 39 snaps before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury that needs surgery. Nate Herbig played the other 19. The rest of the OL and Jalen Hurts played all 58.

• Dallas Goedert (34 snaps) and Zach Ertz (30) were pretty even but Goedert has now out-snapped Ertz in the first three games of the season.

