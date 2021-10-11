Eagles snap count: Quez Watkins finally plays more than Jalen Reagor

Eagles snap counts: Watkins finally plays more than Reagor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the fifth week of the season, Quez Watkins finally played more snaps than Jalen Reagor.

This is something that has been asked about a lot over the first four weeks of the season because the 2020 sixth-round pick has been out-producing the 2020 first-round pick. And it finally happened.

Watkins played 55 offensive snaps (82%) to Reagor’s 47 (70%) in the 21-18 win over the Panthers. In the first four weeks of the season, Reagor out-snapped Watkins.

Week 1: 50 to 34

Week 2: 42 to 29

Week 3: 50 to 38

Week 4: 52 to 43

But it’s just hard to ignore the production from Watkins. He had a weird game on Sunday, but his 53-yarder was the kind of game-breaker the Eagles desperately needed. He actually finished with three catches for 48 yards, which tells you about the Eagles’ offense early. But he still leads the league in average yards per catch (20.5) among players with at least 10 catches.

Reagor on Sunday was targeted five times and had three catches for 24 yards.

On the season, Watkins has 13 catches for 267 yards while Reagor has 17 for 140 and a touchdown.

Other offensive notes

• DeVonta Smith continued to lead Eagles’ receivers in snaps. He had 62 of 67 (93%), followed by Watkins (55), Reagor (47), Greg Ward (11) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (3).

• Jalen Hurts and four of his offensive linemen played all 67 snaps. Landon Dickerson played 55 but Nate Herbig finished the game at left guard.

• Miles Sanders way out-snapped Kenny Gainwell in this game, 50-16.

• Dallas Goedert led the way for tight ends with 45 snaps, followed by Zach Ertz with 40 and Jack Stoll with 5.

Defensive notes

• Anthony Harris, Darius Slay and Steven Nelson played all 71 defensive snaps. Harris is 357/357 on the season.

• In his second game back, Rodney McLeod played 51 of 71 snaps (72%). Perhaps he’s still on a pitch count.

• A good sign that linebacker Davion Taylor saw his snaps increase from 9 last week to 24 this week. He’s giving the Eagles something. Same with Genard Avery, who played 36 snaps.

• Eric Wilson saw his playing time plummet to 29 snaps (41 percent). He came into the day having played 72% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.

• Pretty healthy rotation on the D-line: Josh Sweat (53), Fletcher Cox (51), Derek Barnett (50), Javon Hargrave (49), Hassan Ridgeway (21), Milton Williams (21), Ryan Kerrigan (21), Tarron Jackson (18). Good game for the DL.

