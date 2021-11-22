Eagles snap count: Not getting much from Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins

Eagles snap counts: Not getting much from other receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles go into every game trying to get the ball to DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. And they should.

But they’re just not getting anything from their other starting receivers right now.

In Sunday’s 40-29 win over the Saints, DeVonta Smith played a career-high 72 snaps but he was followed by Quez Watkins (64 snaps, 82%) and Jalen Reagor (55 snaps, 71%). While Smith had 4 catches for 61 yards, Watkins had just 1 target and 0 catches and Reagor had 1 catch on 3 targets for -1 yards. Jalen Hurts had just 24 passing attempts on Sunday, but the lack of production from those two still stands out.

Here’s a look at their snaps and production in the last four weeks (the Eagles are 3-1 in that stretch):

Watkins: 234 snaps, 12 targets, 8 catches, 60 yards

Reagor: 146 snaps, 8 targets, 4 catches, 5 yards; 3 rushes, 13 yards

Reagor has had three negative plays in the last four weeks. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had more receiving yards with one catch on Sunday than Reagor has had in seven games this season. In Year 2 as a first-round pick, the Eagles were obviously hoping to get more from him.

This has become a troubling trend in recent weeks. While the Eagles are making a playoff push, they’re going to need more from their other receivers.

Other offensive notes

• The Eagles controlled the clock for over 37 minutes and had a season-high 78 snaps. The entire OL and Jalen Hurts played all 78.

• A couple days after signing a contract extension, Dallas Goedert played 75 of 78 snaps (96%). That’s the highest total of his career. Jack Stoll (17) and Tyree Jackson (14) followed him.

• Miles Sanders returned to action and started on Sunday. He ended up playing 36 snaps (46%) and rushed for 96 yards but also lost a costly fumble. Boston Scott played 29 snaps (37%). Jordan Howard got just 13 snaps before leaving with a knee injury but made the most of them. He had 10 carries for 63 yards.

Defensive notes

• After Davion Taylor left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, Alex Singleton was back at the top of the rotation. T.J. Edwards still led the linebacker unit with 60 of 65 snaps, but Singleton was right behind him at 58 snaps and played well. This is the type of role Singleton had earlier in the season.

• Steve Nelson was the only defensive player to play every snap. Rodney McLeod played 61 of 65.

• Darius Slay played 39 snaps before leaving the game with a concussion. He was excellent before the injury. According to ProFootballFocus, he was thrown at 3 times, gave up 1 catch for 9 yards and had a PBU and a pick-6. Rookie Zech McPhearson took his place and played a career-high 26 snaps.

• Here’s how the DL rotation shook out: Fletcher Cox 50, Javon Hargrave 49, Derek Barnett 45, Josh Sweat 42, Tarron Jackson 20, Ryan Kerrigan 19, Milton Williams 18, Hassan Ridgeway 17.

