Eagles snap count: Milton Williams makes most of playing time vs. Giants

Eagles snap counts: Milton Williams makes most of playing time

Rookie Milton Williams led all Eagles’ defensive linemen in snaps in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Giants.

He made the most of them.

Williams played 42 snaps (55%) on Sunday; that’s the second-highest total of snaps in his young career. And he filled up the stat sheet. He finished the game with 2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 QB Hits and 1 TFL. Of Williams’ 42 defensive snaps, 31 came at DT and 11 came at DE.

Here’s a look at the rest of the DL snaps breakdown:

Milton Williams: 42 snaps (55%)

Fletcher Cox: 40 snaps (53%)

Javon Hargrave: 40 snaps (53%)

Derek Barnett: 39 snaps (51%)

Hassan Ridgeway: 36 snaps (47%)

Tarron Jackson: 36 snaps (47%)

Cameron Malveaux: 34 snaps (45%)

Josh Sweat: 32 snaps (42%)

Jackson’s 36 snaps are a new career high. And Malveaux went from the practice squad to playing 34 snaps with the absence of Ryan Kerrigan, who is on the COVID-19 list.

Other defensive notes

• T.J. Edwards (72 snaps) and Alex Singleton (65 snaps) led the way for the defense and both played well. So did Genard Avery, who played just 20 snaps but had a few key plays, including the pressure that led to Rodney McLeod’s interception.

•This game got a little out of hand but Marcus Epps led the safeties with 47 snaps, followed by Anthony Harris (46) and McLeod (38). Heck, even PS call-up Jared Mayden played 25 snaps.

Offensive notes

• Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson played all 63 offensive snaps. They were the only Eagles to not leave the field on offense.

• DeVonta Smith led the receivers with 54 snaps (86%) and had a big day with 5 catches, 80 yards and a touchdown. Quez Watkins (51 snaps) and Jalen Reagor (32) followed. JJAW got 13 snaps and Greg Ward got 8.

• Miles Sanders played 19 snaps before leaving with a hand injury; Jordan Howard played 22 before leaving with a stinger. In their absence, Boston Scott got 20 snaps and Kenny Gainwell got just 2.

